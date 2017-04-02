30°
News

BOM reveal how long Rocky to stay major flood levels

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 2nd Apr 2017 11:57 AM Updated: 12:30 PM
Kalka Bait & Tackle during the Rockhampton flood, January 2011.
Kalka Bait & Tackle during the Rockhampton flood, January 2011.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BRACE yourselves Rockhampton. The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts the flood level will remain at the major level of over 8.5 metres for four or five days after it reaches the peak.

AS IT HAPPENS | Follow the latest Rockhampton flood alerts here

After this morning's Queensland Disaster Management meeting in Brisbane, Bureau of Meteorology Manager Flood Hydrology Systems Bruce Quig addressed media, alongside Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Katarina Carroll.

"What we are waiting for is to see that peak at the upstream station Riverslea and see how high that peak is before we refine the number which we make a prediction for the flood level at Rockhampton," Mr Quig said.

"We expect it to stay above major flood level for another four to five days after that (peak in Rockhampton)."

>>Rocky streets that will flood first, second, third

WATCH | BOM's chief hydrologist gives Rockhampton flood update 

NOTE: Watch from about 6.33min for Rockhampton flood information

He said the current forecast was Rockhampton will peak between 9 to 9.4 metres either Wednesday night or between midnight and 3am on Thursday morning.

Mr Quig did not give an indication of how long it would be after the peak that flood levels would drop to minor levels (7.5m) or when the flood is likely to be over.

He said the good news was there were no significant weather events forecast for Queensland in the coming days.

Commissioner Stewart said QPS was prepared for the "very very large scale flood event".

"This is not something that will suddenly happen but the water will gradually rise day-to-day in that Rockhampton area and surrounding areas," he said.

"We certainly have resources being pushed in to the Rockhampton area as we speak and a huge amount of work is going on."

Entrance to Callaghan Park during the Rockhampton flood, January 2011. Picture by Darcy Digby.
Entrance to Callaghan Park during the Rockhampton flood, January 2011. Picture by Darcy Digby. Supplied

The crucial Riverslea measuring gauge for the Fitzroy River was 24.27m and rising at 10.40am after it hit a major level of 24m at 9.20am.

The peak at Riverslea in 2011 was 27.38m when the Rockhampton flood peaked at 9.2m.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  burea of meteorology fitzroy river flood 2017 wildweather

FLOOD WATCH: Rocky streets that will flood first, second, third

FLOOD WATCH: Rocky streets that will flood first, second...

FLOOD maps reveal the exact point when each part of Rockhampton will flood.

BOM reveal how long Rocky to stay major flood levels

Kalka Bait & Tackle during the Rockhampton flood, January 2011.

Wet, messy Easter install for Rockhampton

FLOODED ROADS: Bruce Hwy, Rocky local roads update

There are a number of roads closed in the region and a number with water over them.

Number of roads closed, many with water over them

WATCH: Yacht salvage mission as flood waters enter Rocky

ANDREW Lee prepares to head out on a yacht salvage mission before a Fitzroy River flood hits later on Sunday.

The vessel slipped its moorings during last week's wild weather

Local Partners

Cyclone Debbie brings out CQ's heroes

When Bondoola woman Angie McBryde heard people were being evacuated, lending a helping hand didn't take a second thought

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Native animals and habitat wiped out by wild weather

Cockatoo 'Debbie', found battered from the wild weather of Tropical Cyclone Debbie, has gone viral.

Cockatoo just one of many natives to feel the wrath of her namesake

GIG GUIDE: Even Debbie can't stop the music

ROCK OUT: Kyle Gallagher will play at the Glenmore Tavern on Friday night.

Don't let a cyclone put a dampener on your weekend

One man, five puppets, countless laughs

David Strassman is bring his new show iTedE to Rockhampton in May.

David Strassman brings unique comedy to Rocky for start of Oz tour

Students go from sporting field to centre stage

CENTRE STAGE: The Cathedral College students Lucy Busby and Joseph Lewis ready to take their lead roles in Footloose.

The Cathedral College production set to get toes tapping

What's on the small screen this week

MARRIED At First Sight's couples reunite for one last boozy dinner party and the battle of the brekky shows heats up as Sunrise and the Today show hit the road.

Dame Julie’s in the Greenroom

Dame Julie Andrews in a scene from the TV series Julie's Greenroom.

MARY Poppins is entertaining children in her new Netflix show.

Media personalities Jeffreys, Stefanovic prepare to tie knot

Channel 9 presenter Sylvia Jefrreys posted this photo on her Instagram account after Peter Stefanovic proposed.

Celebs flock to Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic's wedding

Audience members walk out after Gervais' dead baby joke

"I wish I had a pound for every time I offended someone. Wait, I do,” Ricky Gervais tweeted after learning he had offended audience members.

Comedian Ricky Gervais's dead baby joke causes audience to walk out

LEGO Batman may be tiny but he's doing big things

The characters Batman and Robin in a scene from The LEGO Batman Movie.

DIRECTOR Chris McKay talks about taking on LEGO Movie sequel.

Eileen Bond calls House of Bond telemovie 'appalling'

Eileen Bond in the Emirates Marquee during last year's Derby Day at Flemington. She has hit out at Channel 9's depiction of her 37-year marriage to tycoon Alan Bond in upcoming telemovie House of Bond.

FORMER wife of late tycoon Alan Bond slams Channel 9 telemovie.

Jen Hawkins backs actor dumped by luxury brand

Former Miss Universe Jenifer Hawkins.

Jennifer Hawkins throws support behind actor dumped by luxury brand

Fantastic Gable/New Roof/ Front Deck and 2 Bay Shed - Only $269,000

160 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $269,000

What a brilliant Property to live in, or rent out. Priced to Sell! This fantastic gable offers the amazing character and charm of yesteryear, combined beautifully...

Centrally Located Investment Opportunity

11/104 Talford Street, Allenstown 4700

Unit 2 1 1 $149,000

Located in popular Allenstown this 2 bedroom, 3rd floor unit in the Talford Court apartment complex won't last long. Perfect investment opportunity or gateway into...

IMPECCABLE FAMILY RESIDENCE IN FOREST PARK ESTATE

20 Tamarind Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 4 $565,000

When quality means everything, you'll appreciate the attention to detail and features of this stunning home located in one of Rockhampton's premier locations...

Stunning, Cool, Family Home With Shed -Ony $449,000!

13 Neish Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $449,000

You will absolutely love this vibrant, cool, comfortable, a/c, lowset brick family home, perfectly located in a quiet cul de sac street, in the heart of Norman...

In-ground Pool, Solar Power Low Maintenance Home

134 Alexandra Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 4 $319,000

Great value here if you are looking for dual living, a large 10 metre in-ground pool, and a large yard for all the family to enjoy. Other features include, 3...

Granny Flat, Solar Power, Brick Base

21 Barrett Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 1 $335,000

If you have been looking for a home that will suit dual living or just to have room to spread out and relax this property is a must for you to inspect. Features...

Family Home, Rockyview, 5147m Lot (1 Acre Plus)

4 Kendall Court, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 6 $560,000

Located at 4 Kendall Court, Olive Estate, Rockyview is this 4 bedroom family home in a quiet cul-d-sac with plenty of room for the kids to run and play. Features...

Get More for Your Money

21 Brosnan Crescent, Parkhurst 4702

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This low set brick home is situated on the outskirts of Rockhampton in a quiet neighbourhood in Parkhurst, with only minutes to the City Centre. 3 great sized...

Granny Flat, Huge Property at Glenlee on 2 acres approx.

41 Swadling Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 6 3 10 $659,000

Wow Wow Wow this 6 bedroom plus office home is massive and will suit the larger family looking for room for everyone to spread out. Will also suit the family...

Immaculate Well Maintained Family Home with Pool

17 Meilland Street, Parkhurst 4702

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This low maintenance 3 bedroom brick and colour bond home is immaculately presented to you in every way. The kitchen has been replaced in recent times along with...

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!