BOM reveal how long Rocky to stay major flood levels

BRACE yourselves Rockhampton. The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts the flood level will remain at the major level of over 8.5 metres for four or five days after it reaches the peak.

AS IT HAPPENS | Follow the latest Rockhampton flood alerts here

After this morning's Queensland Disaster Management meeting in Brisbane, Bureau of Meteorology Manager Flood Hydrology Systems Bruce Quig addressed media, alongside Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Katarina Carroll.

"What we are waiting for is to see that peak at the upstream station Riverslea and see how high that peak is before we refine the number which we make a prediction for the flood level at Rockhampton," Mr Quig said.

"We expect it to stay above major flood level for another four to five days after that (peak in Rockhampton)."

>>Rocky streets that will flood first, second, third

WATCH | BOM's chief hydrologist gives Rockhampton flood update

NOTE: Watch from about 6.33min for Rockhampton flood information

He said the current forecast was Rockhampton will peak between 9 to 9.4 metres either Wednesday night or between midnight and 3am on Thursday morning.

Mr Quig did not give an indication of how long it would be after the peak that flood levels would drop to minor levels (7.5m) or when the flood is likely to be over.

He said the good news was there were no significant weather events forecast for Queensland in the coming days.

Commissioner Stewart said QPS was prepared for the "very very large scale flood event".

"This is not something that will suddenly happen but the water will gradually rise day-to-day in that Rockhampton area and surrounding areas," he said.

"We certainly have resources being pushed in to the Rockhampton area as we speak and a huge amount of work is going on."

Entrance to Callaghan Park during the Rockhampton flood, January 2011. Picture by Darcy Digby. Supplied

The crucial Riverslea measuring gauge for the Fitzroy River was 24.27m and rising at 10.40am after it hit a major level of 24m at 9.20am.

The peak at Riverslea in 2011 was 27.38m when the Rockhampton flood peaked at 9.2m.