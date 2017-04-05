28°
Critical Alert

BOM: Rockhampton won't escape 9m flood peak for days

Luke J Mortimer
| 5th Apr 2017 8:22 PM Updated: 9:18 PM
Flood: across river to Customs House.
Flood: across river to Customs House. Allan Reinikka

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HYDROLOGISTS at the Bureau of Meteorology are warning of a phenomenon that will hold the Fitzroy at Rockhampton at its peak of 9m for a torturous two days.

The Bureau's latest warning states new modelling suggests the Fitzroy at Rockhampton will peak on Thursday around midday.

FLOOD ALERTS | Receive free breaking news alerts on Rockhampton flood updates here

But it's a bizarre phenomenon hydrologists call "broad hydrograph" that will keep Rockhampton's roads closed and homes inundated.

BoM senior hydrologist Andrew Preece said the Bureau's team of hydrologists recognised the flood's behaviour when the Fitzroy at Riverslea peaked at 26.32m on Monday at 1.40pm but then rose and fell for days.

"We expect that similar (broad) hydrograph at Rockahmpton," he said.

SLOW FALL: Latest River Heights for Fitzroy R at Riverslea.
SLOW FALL: Latest River Heights for Fitzroy R at Riverslea.

Mr Preece said the flood's behaviour at Riverslea, a junction where the Fitzroy meets other major rivers in the catchment, gave hydrologists a much clearer picture on what Rockhampton could expect.

"Prior to Riverslea peaking, you could have two or three flood peaks (in other rivers)," he said.

"That's where the uncertainty lies for predicting for Rockhampton.

"So all of those flood peaks are in the Fitzroy by the time (the peak) reaches Riverslea."

Rockhampton flood.Photo RACQ CAPRICORN HELICOPTER RESCUE SERVICE.
Rockhampton flood.Photo RACQ CAPRICORN HELICOPTER RESCUE SERVICE. Contributed ROK050417aheli4

BoM chief regional Queensland hydrologist Victoria Dodds said Rockhampton could expect a long wait before water began to recede.

"We expect this to be a broad flood peak, and need to be prepare for a wait of up to 48 hours before flood water begins to subside," he said.

>>Amazing police footage zeroes in on flooded Rocky homes

Mr Preece also poured cold water on a long-held theory among Rockhampton locals that if you divide the Riverslea peak by three, you will get the peak at Rockhampton.

"I am aware that that's a local rule of thumb but that's not something that we use," he said.

"We use a combination of our flood model, and our empirical information, so that's historical flood peaks and what they translate to in Rockhampton.

"We also take into account the rain that we've seen from Cyclone Debbie."

Stunning NASA images reveal the extent to which ex-Cyclone Debbie filled up the Fitzroy catchment. 

Topics:  cyclone debbie weather wildweather

BREAKING: 'Red alert': Owners banned from saving $80k boat

BREAKING: 'Red alert': Owners banned from saving $80k boat

NO ONE is allowed in the Fitzroy River at Rockhampton from now.

Amazing police footage zeroes in on flooded Rocky homes

LOOTER HUNT: Police zero in on Rockhampton homes.

STUNNING footage from anti-looter taskforce zeroes in on Rocky homes

TV golden girl flies from America to rough it out in Rocky flood

FRONT LINE: Channel 7 Sunrise's newsreader Natalie Barr reporting on the Rockhampton floods from Quay St, Depot Hill.

Southern media have swarmed Rockhampton to report on the Fitzroy

Miracle no-one died in CQ flood horror: Senator

Lotus Creek Service Station, north of Marlborough, was destroyed by raging floodwaters that swept through after Cyclone Debbie.

Canavan describes CQ town as similar to Grantham

Local Partners

1000 lucky homes narrowly miss having phones, internet cut-off

The good news is thanks to a generator and a crane

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

FLIGHT UPDATE: Timetable released for free Gladstone airport transfer

Buses to Gladstone Airport will run from Stockland Rockhampton until April 14.

Eight services will run each day and extra flights are available

GIG GUIDE: Even Debbie can't stop the music

ROCK OUT: Kyle Gallagher will play at the Glenmore Tavern on Friday night.

Don't let a cyclone put a dampener on your weekend

One man, five puppets, countless laughs

David Strassman is bring his new show iTedE to Rockhampton in May.

David Strassman brings unique comedy to Rocky for start of Oz tour

Students go from sporting field to centre stage

CENTRE STAGE: The Cathedral College students Lucy Busby and Joseph Lewis ready to take their lead roles in Footloose.

The Cathedral College production set to get toes tapping

MKR recap: ‘Just leave me the f**k alone’

ONE of the MKR contestants announced she’s pregnant, but it was an epic tantrum that stole the show tonight.

Tully’s baby announcement buoys dramatic night on MKR

Sarah Tully shares her good news on My Kitchen Rules.

QUILPIE native delivered the good news on tonight’s show.

MOVIE REVIEW: new Smurfs adventure is a candy-coloured blast

A scene from the movie Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Animated action-oriented reboot is a sight for sore eyes.

CHiPS savaged by critics: ‘squalid, incoherent catastrophe’

Michael Pena and Dax Shepard in a scene from the movie CHiPS.

No one wants to waste their cash on an absolute stinker.

MOVIE REVIEW: Ghost in the Shell honours its anime roots

Scarlett Johansson plays The Major in the movie Ghost in the Shell.

SCARLETT Johansson is excellent in clever tribute to cult manga.

Kyle Sandilands blasts Markle’s sister

Samantha Grant — Meghan Markle’s half sister.

SHOCK jock hangs up on Meghan Markle’s sister during interview.

Married at First Sight: ‘We’re all too scared to say it’

Susan Rawlings says she’s concerned about the effects reality shows have on contestants.

Contestants and family members are concerned about MAFS's impact.

Family Home, Rockyview, 5147m Lot (1 Acre Plus)

4 Kendall Court, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 6 $545,000

Located at 4 Kendall Court, Olive Estate, Rockyview is this 4 bedroom family home in a quiet cul-d-sac with plenty of room for the kids to run and play. Features...

Granny Flat, Huge Property at Glenlee on 2 acres approx.

41 Swadling Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 6 3 10 $659,000

Wow Wow Wow this 6 bedroom plus office home is massive and will suit the larger family looking for room for everyone to spread out. Will also suit the family...

Ultra-Modern Kitchen, New Ensuite and In-Ground Pool

331 Hobler Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $429,000

What a truly unique property! This home is jam packed full of character, once you step inside the front door you will be in awe of its sheer beauty. This location...

Superb Frenchville Location, Freshly Painted Ready!

308 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $279,000 Neg

Highly motivated sellers have just reduced the price! So be quick to inspect this fantastic highset brick base home with double garage and rumpus underneath. Enjoy...

Fresh Paint and New flooring only $229,000

372 Berserker Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $229,000

This solid block home has just received a fresh coat of paint to the interior as well as new floor coverings making it fresh and ready for you to move straight in.

Fantastic First Home or Investment!

10 Laver Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $259,000

This gorgeous weatherboard home is priced to sell with a recently painted exterior, new roof and gutters plus a modern kitchen and bathroom. There is a new deck...

Luxury Home With Breathtaking Views

7 Haven Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 3 2 $695,000

Nestled in one of Rockhampton's exclusive estates, this luxurious home offers resort style living you've been looking for. Feel the serenity captivate as you pass...

Gorgeous Gable In Beautiful Wandal - Only $259,000

7 Dally Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 3 $259,000

This is definitely A MUST SEE Property- fantastic Southside Location and very Affordable for the 1st Home Buyer, Singles, Couples, Families and Smart Investors...

Stunning Family Home, Showcasing Amazing Resort Style Living

6 Connemara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $499,000

You will absolutely fall in love with the amazing views from this home. What a fantastic property with stunning design and immaculate presentation. The features...

Frenchville/Side Access/Great Family Home

100 Grosskopf Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 $279,000

Homes like these are very popular especially when they are in a great location in Frenchville. With the super wide frontage there is no problem for the big shed or...

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!