BOM: Rockhampton won't escape 9m flood peak for days

HYDROLOGISTS at the Bureau of Meteorology are warning of a phenomenon that will hold the Fitzroy at Rockhampton at its peak of 9m for a torturous two days.

The Bureau's latest warning states new modelling suggests the Fitzroy at Rockhampton will peak on Thursday around midday.

But it's a bizarre phenomenon hydrologists call "broad hydrograph" that will keep Rockhampton's roads closed and homes inundated.

BoM senior hydrologist Andrew Preece said the Bureau's team of hydrologists recognised the flood's behaviour when the Fitzroy at Riverslea peaked at 26.32m on Monday at 1.40pm but then rose and fell for days.

"We expect that similar (broad) hydrograph at Rockahmpton," he said.

SLOW FALL: Latest River Heights for Fitzroy R at Riverslea.

Mr Preece said the flood's behaviour at Riverslea, a junction where the Fitzroy meets other major rivers in the catchment, gave hydrologists a much clearer picture on what Rockhampton could expect.

"Prior to Riverslea peaking, you could have two or three flood peaks (in other rivers)," he said.

"That's where the uncertainty lies for predicting for Rockhampton.

"So all of those flood peaks are in the Fitzroy by the time (the peak) reaches Riverslea."

Rockhampton flood.Photo RACQ CAPRICORN HELICOPTER RESCUE SERVICE. Contributed ROK050417aheli4

BoM chief regional Queensland hydrologist Victoria Dodds said Rockhampton could expect a long wait before water began to recede.

"We expect this to be a broad flood peak, and need to be prepare for a wait of up to 48 hours before flood water begins to subside," he said.

Mr Preece also poured cold water on a long-held theory among Rockhampton locals that if you divide the Riverslea peak by three, you will get the peak at Rockhampton.

"I am aware that that's a local rule of thumb but that's not something that we use," he said.

"We use a combination of our flood model, and our empirical information, so that's historical flood peaks and what they translate to in Rockhampton.

"We also take into account the rain that we've seen from Cyclone Debbie."

Stunning NASA images reveal the extent to which ex-Cyclone Debbie filled up the Fitzroy catchment.