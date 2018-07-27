BoM says CQ could see a thunderstorm over the weekend
CAPRICORNIA could be in for some wet weather and a thunderstorm this weekend.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), there is a chance a thunderstorm could form in the region on Sunday with mostly sunny conditions.
This follows a 50 per cent chance of rain tomorrow.
The Capricornia coastal waters forecast for the weekend, which focusses on the area between St. Lawrence and Burnett Heads, states a high pressure system will slowly shift eastwards over the southern Coral Sea, and will extend a weakening ridge over South Queensland waters.
The swell in Capricornian waters tomorrow will be in an east to north-easterly direction, below one metre inshore and increases to around one metre offshore.
Biloela's temperature could fall to single-digits over the weekend.
BoM forecasts show the Dawson Valley's hub could reach a minimum of 8C tomorrow and 9C tomorrow.
Rockhampton has been forecast to reach a maximum 27C tomorrow with its minimum temperature decreasing to 11C overnight.
Tomorrow there is a top of 29C and a low of 12C.