BoM says CQ could see a thunderstorm over the weekend

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is a chance the Capricornia region could see a thunderstorm on Sunday. Mel Nelson

CAPRICORNIA could be in for some wet weather and a thunderstorm this weekend.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), there is a chance a thunderstorm could form in the region on Sunday with mostly sunny conditions.

This follows a 50 per cent chance of rain tomorrow.

The Capricornia coastal waters forecast for the weekend, which focusses on the area between St. Lawrence and Burnett Heads, states a high pressure system will slowly shift eastwards over the southern Coral Sea, and will extend a weakening ridge over South Queensland waters.

The swell in Capricornian waters tomorrow will be in an east to north-easterly direction, below one metre inshore and increases to around one metre offshore.

Biloela's temperature could fall to single-digits over the weekend.

BoM forecasts show the Dawson Valley's hub could reach a minimum of 8C tomorrow and 9C tomorrow.

Rockhampton has been forecast to reach a maximum 27C tomorrow with its minimum temperature decreasing to 11C overnight.

Tomorrow there is a top of 29C and a low of 12C.