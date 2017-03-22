BOM: 'Thunderstorm complex' could bring havoc to CQ tonight

WEATHER experts at the Bureau of Meteorology have issued a thunderstorm warning for large swathes of Central Queensland.

BoM meteorologists have heightened the threat-level for severe storms this afternoon and evening, warning of heavy rainfall which could lead to more flash flooding across Central Queensland.

Flash flooding has already shut down more than 43 Central Queensland roads.

INCOMING: Multiple agencies believe a tropical low is forming in north Queensland.

BoM's meteorologist believes the "largest threat" lies between Townsville and Emerald where there is "little to steering wind evident".

It includes large parts of the Rockhampton region and Livingstone Shire Council area.

BoM claims areas just off the coast are likely to be hit hardest.

"This thunderstorm set-up will be driven by numerous discrete surface and upper troughs," the BoM release states.

"Due to the extremely moist environment, heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding is possible with any large thunderstorm complex."

Heavy rainfall is forecast for Central Queensland and the Central West for the remainder of the week. BoM

Higgins Storm Chasers have also upped the ante on the forecast, claiming a weather system off the Queensland coast is "very likely to develop" into a tropical low, and then a Cyclone.

"Some high resolution forecast data suggests the system will rapidly intensify into a significant tropical cyclone before crossing the North Queensland Coast between Cairns and Mackay," Higgins forecast states.

"Other forecast data predicts the system crosses the coast as a tropical low or heads South down the Queensland coast as a significant cyclone."

Forecaster BCSH also has Rockhampton and surrounding areas in for a whopping 200mm deluge before the day ends.

Its models show Rockhampton remains at the epicentre of a massive weather system lingering above Central Queensland.