BoM update: CQ towns could receive up to 90mm this week

Drone footage from a weekend of rain at 'Rockview', Bluff which received 150mm of rain, including a storm which damaged some properties, since Tuesday, March 20. Ashlyn Hoare

DESPITE the Bureau of Meteorology's minor flood warning for the Dawson River at Baralaba yesterday morning, the Mackenzie river is not expected to reach the minor flood level.

Bureau hydrologist Sue Oates said the Mackenzie received rainfall of up to 80mm across the weekend, well below the 150-200mm that fell across the Dawson catchment.

Raglan Creek had received 27mm up until Monday afternoon.

Although there are a number of catchments that feed into the Mackenzie, the biggest flow came from Dawson.

"There will be rises through the Mackenzie but not above the minor flood level and will continue through the week,” Ms Oates said.

"The Dawson river peak is at Theodore and it's still several days away from entering the Mackenzie.

"Fairbairn dam near Emerald also had good rainfall, which was its first rainfall of the season.

"The damn has a huge capacity and is still pretty low. There won't be anything flowing down stream to Emerald.”

The Bureau's Emerald weather observations show that the town has received 230.6mm of rain in total this month, with Sunday's total of 95.4.mm being the day of rainfall overall.

Since February 19, Emerald had received 184mm for the week.

Cathy Draper Hoare, from property "Rockview” 5km east of Bluff, said the rain was welcome despite a hail and wind storm on Tuesday which "wreaked havoc” for 45 minutes and damaged sheds on their property.

"We have been very blessed with having had beautiful rain in October,” Cathy said.

"The dams around our house, the southern aspect of our property were getting low in water, but have since all by washed.

"We truly couldn't be luckier or happier with the amount of rain we have received.

"My wish now is that everyone who has missed out please receive something before this change moves away.”

Emerald resident Christina Schmidt sent The Morning Bulletin photos of flash flooding around Emerald after downpours over the weekend.

Bureau meteorologist Lauren Pattie said the rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to continue into today as a southerly surge moves northward from south of the border.

"The focus of the showers and storms are expected to move north and anchor just around north of Rockhampton and the southern Capricorn area,” Ms Pattie said.

"The activity will be more isolated so it will be more difficult to pinpoint exact locations.

"There will be a chance of heavy falls associated with thunderstorms from Rockhampton up to Cairns.

"Rockhampton could see storms or miss out and get it just north of Rockhampton city.”

Ms Pattie said over the next couple of days, the Central Queensland region could see a chance of "isolated” showers and storm activity, however the chances will decrease rapidly for inland areas from today.

"Western Central Queensland towns will see just a few mils of rain, however the further inland you go, the less likely it is to see storms out there,” Ms Pattie said.

Overall Central Queensland towns could see 5-20mm "on the lower end of the scale”, however those "under significant storms will receive 80-90mm”.

"North of the region can expect to see showers and thunderstorms continue with potentially heavy rain today,” Ms Pattie said.

"The activity will then push further north on Wednesday with some stuff still lingering about.

"There will be the odd shower and storm lingering but that trend will clear into the later part of the week.”