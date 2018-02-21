Severe CQ storm pelts tennis-ball sized hail and 90kmh winds

Large hail was reported north of Clermont this afternoon.

Large hail was reported north of Clermont this afternoon. Facebook

Final update 6.15am: A SEVERE thunderstorm lashed Central Queensland overnight, bringing with it "tennis-ball sized hailstones and wind gusts of more than 90kmh in parts of the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued an update at 1.26am that the severe thunderstorm warning was cancelled, but the weather situation will be monitored through the day.

The cancellation areas included: Gulf Country, North Tropical Coast and Tablelands, Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, Herbert and Lower Burdekin and Central Coast and Whitsundays Forecast Districts.

8.20pm: Tennis ball-sized hailstones and wind gusts over 90kmh have been reported across Central Queensland as severe storms sweep the region this evening.

Wind gusts of 90km/h were recorded at Emerald at 5.57pm while Clermont was buffeted by a 93km/h gust at 5.53pm.

The Bureau of Meteorology said 4-8cm hailstones were reported north west of Clermont at about 3.50pm while 2-4cm hailstones hit Bluff at about 3.30pm

At 8.18pm a severe storm warning for Queensland was updated for people in Central Coast and Whitsundays and parts of Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, Herbert and Lower Burdekin, Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia.

BOM storm warning updated at 8.20pm for February 20. Frazer Pearce

The BoM advises the storms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Emerald, Clermont, Mackay, Proserpine, Charters Towers, Bowen, Moranbah, Hughenden, Richmond, Collinsville, Hamilton Island and Pentland.

Severe thunderstorms are no longer occurring in the Central West district and the warning for this district is cancelled.

UPDATE 4.10PM: Damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones are currently predicted for areas in Central West Queensland, the Central Highlands and Coalfields as well as the Capricornia district.

Towns such as Emerald, Clermont, Biloela, Blackwater, Moranbah, Rolleston, Baralaba, Springsure and Carnarvon National Park are still cited as potential areas that will be affected by the storm in the coming hours.

The severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled for towns in the Channel Country district.

UPDATE 2.50pm: THE towns currently said to be in the firing line for an onslaught of thunderstorm activity have been updated by the Bureau of Meteorology.

The towns set to be affected in the next several hours include Emerald, Clermont, Biloela, Blackwater, Moranbah, Rolleston, Baralaba, Springsure and Carnarvon National Park.

At 1.30pm, wind gusts of 96km/hr were present at Charleville.

The current computer modelling showing thunderstorm activity moving across Queensland. Bureau of Meteorology

UPDATE: THE Bureau of Meteorology has released an updated warning for areas which may be affected by severe thunderstorms today.

Locations which may be affected include Charleville, Roma, Mitchell, Carnarvon National Park, Rolleston, Springsure, Blackwater, Emerald, Clermont, Gayndah, Monto, Taroom, Biloela and Baralaba.

The next warning is due to be issued by 3:30 pm.

BREAKING: THE Bureau of Meteorology has warned severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in parts of Central Queensland over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Rolleston, Springsure, Blackwater, Emerald, Clermont, Gayndah, Monto, Taroom, Biloela and Baralaba.

Bureau of Meteorology radar modelling as of 11.13am. BoM

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 1:25 pm.