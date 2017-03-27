BOM warn of CQ flood after Cyclone Debbie deluge

WEATHER experts at the Bureau of Meteorology are warning a deluge in large parts of Central Highlands and Coal Fields will flood the Fitzroy River.

BoM has dramatically changed its forecast to show Cyclone Debbie has moved much further south than initially expected.

It's expected to make landfall between Mackay and Bowen.

It has developed into a Category 3 cyclone with 100km/h winds, but BoM meteorologists believe it has at least another 20hrs over water before its makes landfall.

No Caption BoM

Cyclone Debbie is expected to shift from a Category 4 to a Category 3 shortly after landfall, a Category 1 shortly after Charters Towers, and a Tropical low by the time it reaches Richmond, passing on through Emerald.

But BoM meteorologist Adam Blazak said "you would be splitting hairs to differentiate" the intensity of a Category 1 cyclone and the Tropical Low that is expected to follow through to Emerald.

"There won't be too much difference between those two systems," he said. "You would be splitting hairs to differentiate those two systems."

Mr Blazak said the "remnants" of Cyclone Debbie could dump "a lot of rain" on Rockhampton at the end of the week.

"The system is going to move overland, and then head to southeast Queensland," he said.

No Caption BoM

BoM's "flood watch" has been upgraded to a "flood warning" for parts of the Fitzroy catchment, including at the Conors and Isaac River.

"You may see river rises towards the end of the week, and certainly around the Central Highlands and the Coalfields," he said.

"I would expect 50-100mm on Wednesday and Thursday, which may be the upper end of your catchment."

No Caption BoM

The Bureau's flood maps show the Fitzroy Basin extending from above Mooranbah in the north to west of Emerald to south of Taroom.