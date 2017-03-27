30°
News

BOM warn of CQ flood after Cyclone Debbie deluge

Luke J Mortimer
| 27th Mar 2017 12:12 PM
WEATHER WARNING: Council and authorities deliver an important message on Cyclone Debbie.
WEATHER WARNING: Council and authorities deliver an important message on Cyclone Debbie.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WEATHER experts at the Bureau of Meteorology are warning a deluge in large parts of Central Highlands and Coal Fields will flood the Fitzroy River.

BoM has dramatically changed its forecast to show Cyclone Debbie has moved much further south than initially expected.

It's expected to make landfall between Mackay and Bowen.

It has developed into a Category 3 cyclone with 100km/h winds, but BoM meteorologists believe it has at least another 20hrs over water before its makes landfall.

No Caption
No Caption BoM

Cyclone Debbie is expected to shift from a Category 4 to a Category 3 shortly after landfall, a Category 1 shortly after Charters Towers, and a Tropical low by the time it reaches Richmond, passing on through Emerald. 

But BoM meteorologist Adam Blazak said "you would be splitting hairs to differentiate" the intensity of a Category 1 cyclone and the Tropical Low that is expected to follow through to Emerald.

"There won't be too much difference between those two systems," he said. "You would be splitting hairs to differentiate those two systems." 

Mr Blazak said the "remnants" of Cyclone Debbie could dump "a lot of rain" on Rockhampton at the end of the week.

"The system is going to move overland, and then head to southeast Queensland," he said.

No Caption
No Caption BoM

BoM's "flood watch" has been upgraded to a "flood warning" for parts of the Fitzroy catchment, including at the Conors and Isaac River.

"You may see river rises towards the end of the week, and certainly around the Central Highlands and the Coalfields," he said.

"I would expect 50-100mm on Wednesday and Thursday, which may be the upper end of your catchment."

No Caption
No Caption BoM

The Bureau's flood maps show the Fitzroy Basin extending from above Mooranbah in the north to west of Emerald to south of Taroom. 

Topics:  cyclone debbie wildweather

BREAKING: Warning as Cyclone Debbie system redirects to CQ

BREAKING: Warning as Cyclone Debbie system redirects to CQ

BOM expects the Cyclone Debbie system to hit Central Queensland towns.

BOM warn of CQ flood after Cyclone Debbie deluge

WEATHER WARNING: Council and authorities deliver an important message on Cyclone Debbie.

WEATHER experts are warning widespread heavy falls will flood system

Cyclone Debbie strengthens to Cat 3, heads south

UPDATE: New radar images show Cyclone Debbie is on a collision course with CQ towns.

CYCLONE Debbie to make a U-turn to CQ's coast after wreaking havoc.

Cyclone flood fears: Rockhampton 'in the lap of the gods'

DEBBIE: Cyclone Debbie is expected to bring heavy falls to large parts of Central Queensland.

Too early to tell if there'll be major Fitzroy flooding

Local Partners

New program to help mentor beef industry's future leaders

Graeme Acton Beef Connections helps youth reach their potential

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Countdown on for Home and Away stars Rocky visit

CELEBRATING INCLUSION: Raechelle Banno and Scott Lee at the Abilities Ball held at Bundaberg Civic Centre.

Home and Away actors visit Rocky for Abilities Ball event

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to events across the region this weekend

SHAKEN, NOT STIRRRED: Jasmine Rout , Simon Roe and other CQUniversity Hospitality students will serve up martinis at a Martini Sampler Session at the Willby's Training Restaurant this weekend.

There's something for everyone happening in CQ

Why theatre couple are spellbound by Rocky musical scene

Emma McGuire as Galinda and Amanda Hock as Elphaba in Rockhampton's upcoming production of Wicked.

The power couple behind Wicked talk about why they love Rocky

GIG GUIDE: Check out what's live and local

HIGH NOTE: Larren Bean will play three shows across the region this weekend.

There's three days of Rocky's finest to enjoy

Broadway musical Kinky Boots coming to Queensland

High-heeled musical hit struts into Brisbane from August 2017.

Justice League drops new trailer

The Justice League, from left, Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa.

Are fans going to be happy with DC's newest installment?

‘I don’t know if I’ll tour again’

ADELE has dropped a bombshell as she finished her New Zealand tour.

Game of Thrones creators hated the ice-melting stunt too

This stunt got an icy reception from fans.

The ice-melting stunt didn't go over well with fans

Married shock: why the good guys came last

Susan and Sean in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight.

It defies logic that Sean got dumped, but Anthony got the girl.

Pete Evans' 'extreme advice' slammed after TV tell-all

“Celebrity chefs shouldn’t dabble in medicine.”

Housewives’ shocking public fight gets physical

The Real Housewives of Sydney.

Real Housewives’ public fight: ‘She’s a f***ing embarrassment’.

Immaculate Home in Convenient Location

18 Govind Court, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $295,000

Positioned in a quiet, convenient location is where you will find this immaculately presented family home. Step inside and be greeted by a nice sized media room...

Brilliant Affordable Family Home - Be Quick- Only $199,000!

274 Berserker Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $199,000

Ready to Own your Own Home or looking for a Brilliant Investment Property - be very quick to snap up this very tidy, affordable and very well presented home at...

Discover the Good Life Today

63 Valley Park Road, Zilzie 4710

Residential Land This block of land presents a fantastic opportunity to build a remarkable ... $89,000

This block of land presents a fantastic opportunity to build a remarkable family home in a desirable, peaceful setting. This 794 sqm level block is set with a...

Neat &amp; Complete!

35 Stevenson Street, Barlows Hill 4703

House 3 1 2 $375,000

Enjoy Coastal living at an affordable price in this fantastic Barlows Hill property just a few minutes from Farnborough Beach! Sea breezes flow through the home...

Central Location with a Pool &amp; Shed!

47 Tasman Crescent, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 3 $470,000

Fully functional family home with a pool, shed and plenty of yard space left for the kids to run and play! Backing onto natural bushland with close proximity to...

Delightful Country Home Surrounded By Acres of Peaceful Farm Land!

559 Etna Creek Road, Etna Creek 4702

House 3 1 4 Auction

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home at Etna Creek Road is just a short drive north of Rockhampton or even shorter trip to the Caves Convenience Store, Hotel and...

Centrally Located Investment Opportunity

11/104 Talford Street, Allenstown 4700

Unit 2 1 1 $149,000

Located in popular Allenstown this 2 bedroom, 3rd floor unit in the Talford Court apartment complex won't last long. Perfect investment opportunity or gateway into...

IMPECCABLE FAMILY RESIDENCE IN FOREST PARK ESTATE

20 Tamarind Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 4 $565,000

When quality means everything, you'll appreciate the attention to detail and features of this stunning home located in one of Rockhampton's premier locations...

Stunning, Cool, Family Home With Shed -Ony $449,000!

13 Neish Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $449,000

You will absolutely love this vibrant, cool, comfortable, a/c, lowset brick family home, perfectly located in a quiet cul de sac street, in the heart of Norman...

1238M2 with Granny Flat plus Large Low-set Brick Home With A Pool

335 Frenchville Road, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 2 $549,000

Stand-alone Granny Flats like this one are as rare as hens teeth so inspections are a must for this great dual living property in ever popular Frenchville. The...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Sandy seaside luxury escape you have to see

ULTIMATE ESCAPE: This seaside mini-mansion offers oodles of luxury.

Beach front property on the market for $1.25M

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Hot property: View from the top of Rocky

28 King St, The Range is on the market for $920,000.

360-degree views meet classical Queenslander

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!