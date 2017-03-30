BOM warns Rockhampton will begin to flood in days

Andrew Baker was on hand to help his children move their possessions from their Bolsover Home as Fitzroy River flood waters already spill into low lying parts of Depot Hill, Rockhampton. Andrew's dog Dozer watches on. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK311210-flood-c11

HYDROLOGISTS at the Bureau of Meteorology are warning Rockhampton will begin to flood on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Three of the four major rivers that feed the Fitzroy River are already at major flood levels.

>>86 Rockhampton streets to go under water in 'major flood'

All of the rivers, including the Dawson, Mackenzie, Isaac, and Connors, are rapidly rising.

The Fitzroy River at Rockhampton is expected to begin rising on the weekend.

But despite Rockhampton's Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG) today revealing the Fitzroy would at least hit the major flood level of 8.5m, BoM said it wouldn't release its peak predictions for Rockhampton until peaks are recorded upstream.

BoM is also stressing that Rockhampton needs to watch the warnings.

WARNING | The latest warning from Rockhampton's Local Disaster Management Group

Connors River

NEAR record flooding has been recorded at the Connors River.

But BoM has been left with "very limited data" as destructive winds and a deluge that tore through Central Queensland last night caused widespread power outages.

"There is very limited data available due to station communication failures," the warning states.

"The Connors River at Pink Lagoon is currently steady at 15.8m which is near 1991 flood level."

BoM is also warning more rises are possible on Thursday.

THE Mackenzie River is rapidly rising, with major flooding likely, BoM believes.

It is currently at 14.33m at Tartrus, but is expected to reach 17m by Saturday, 2m above the major flood level.

Isaac River

THE Isaac River at Yatton has already reached major flood levels.

But BoM is warning major flooding will continue "well into" next week. Much of the data is unavailable, again because of widespread power outages.

Dawson River

THE Dawson River is likely to reach moderate flood levels at a number of locations over the weekend.

Baralaba, Moura, and Theodore are all expected to exceed the moderate threshold.

BoM is watching the river at Baralaba where they believe it is likely to exceed minor flood levels on Friday.

