BREAKING: BOM warns Fitzroy at Rockhampton will flood next week

MAJOR RIVERS that feed the Fitzroy River are rapidly rising, the Bureau of Meteorology warns.

BoM's team of hydrologists believe the Fitzroy River in Rockhampton will reach the minor flood level of 7-7.5m during next week.

Flood waters from the Isaac River, currently at a moderate flood level, aren't expected to push the Fitzroy River at Rockhampton above minor flood levels when they arrive next week, The Bureau believes.

No Caption BoM

But BoM is warning of widespread falls across the Central Coast, Central Highlands, and Coalfields today and tomorrow, all of which is expected to push the Fitzroy at Rockhampton above minor flood level during next week.

"Based on forecast rainfall over the next few days for the Fitzroy basin, river levels are likely to exceed the minor flood level (7.00 m) during next week," forecasters say.

It means buildings in low-lying areas next to the Fitzroy River or its off-streams will be inundated, according to The Bureau.

The last time it peaked within the minor flood level was in March 2012.

No Caption BoM

But a slight rise to the "moderate" flood-level of 7.5m would lead to widespread floods across the city, particularly Depot Hill, The Common, Port Curtis, Allenstown, parts of Koongal, Bersersker, and Park Avenue, Rockhampton Regional Council flood maps reveal.

The last time it peaked at the moderate flood level range of 7.5-8.5m was in February 2008.

No Caption BoM

If it were to reach the major flood level of 8.5m or above, the floods would significantly widen, with the airport closing at 8.8m.

The last time it peaked above "major" flood levels was in February 2013 when it hit 8.61m.

No Caption BoM

But the unbeatable record remains January 1918 when it hit 10.11m.

New charts from The Bureau reveal the extent of the rises, with the Connors River at Mt Bridget rising from 2.67m in the early hours of yesterday morning, well under minor flood levels of 9m, to almost 20m this afternoon, well-above major flood levels of 15.5m.

Latest River Heights for Connors R at Mt Bridget. BoM

"Strong stream rises are occurring across the Connors River catchment with major flood levels occurring in Funnel Creek and also in the upper Connors River at Mt Bridget," the warning states.

Latest River Heights for Funnel Ck at Main Rd * BoM

"Moderate flood levels are rising downstream along the Connors River between Cardowan and Pink Lagoon."

BoM escalated the Fitzroy River from a "flood watch" to a "flood warning" just days ago.

BOM'S FLOODING DEFINITIONS |

Minor Flooding : Causes inconvenience. Low-lying areas next to watercourses are inundated. Minor roads may be closed and low-level bridges submerged. In urban areas inundation may affect some backyards and buildings below the floor level as well as bicycle and pedestrian paths. In rural areas removal of stock and equipment may be required.

Moderate Flooding : In addition to the above, the area of inundation is more substantial. Main traffic routes may be affected. Some buildings may be affected above the floor level. Evacuation of flood affected areas may be required. In rural areas removal of stock is required.

Major Flooding : In addition to the above, extensive rural areas and/or urban areas are inundated. Many buildings may be affected above the floor level. Properties and towns are likely to be isolated and major rail and traffic routes closed. Evacuation of flood affected areas may be required. Utility services may be impacted.