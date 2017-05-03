BOM on high alert as huge system transforms into cyclone

UPGRADED: The tropical disturbance has morphed into a Tropical Cyclone, according to JTWC.

A ONE-TIME "tropical disturbance" has morphed into a Tropical Cyclone at 170 degrees east, awfully close to the "160-degree" threshold that is classed as BoM's area.

BoM forecaster Lauren Pattie said once the system enters the 160-degree zone, it becomes a priority for the Bureau.

"If it's close to the edge, or it's going to affect the Solomon island in particular we will keep a close eye on it," she said.

"We just make sure we are analysing it, and any help that the Fiji met service needs we will make sure we will give them help."

DESTRUCTIVE ZONE: The red reveals the area likely to be hit by destructive gale force winds soon. FMS

Forecasters at the Bureau of Meteorology are lending expert support to meteorologists servicing Pacific island nations, including those in the Solomon Islands and the Fiji Meteorological Service.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC) issued a warning this afternoon which reveals the cyclone has been tracking east for about six hours, but is about to steer west, making an almost 180 degree turn.

Yesterday, a WJIC warning stated the system would track east-south-east for 24-36 hours before "redirecting" west-south-west.

TRACK MAP: The cyclone is about to swing west, according to JTWC. Joint Typhoon Warning Centre

The latest forecast reveals the system has tracked eastward, but is about to swing west before turning south over Port Vila and down towards Noumea.

The Bureau believes the system is yet to intensify into Category 1 cyclone strength, but Ms Pattie said BoM is expecting this to occur by Thursday.

The Fiji Meteorological Service's cyclone track map shows the system reaching Category 1 cyclone strength at midnight on Thursday before rapidly intensifying into a Category 2 cyclone just above the tiny Pacific island of Sola, just south of Santa Cruz.

SYSTEM FORMS: A satellite view of the tropical cyclone developing in the pacific. Joint Typhoon Warning Centre

Ms Pattie believes the saving grace could be that the system is extremely "slowing moving" with the JTWC currently clocking it moving at about seven knots.