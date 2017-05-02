27°
News

BOM watch as cyclone likely in the next 24 hours

Luke J Mortimer
| 2nd May 2017 6:29 PM Updated: 7:02 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WEATHER experts at Queensland's Bureau of Meteorology are tracking the course of "tropical disturbance" likely to develop into a cyclone in the next 24 hours.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC) is warning that despite the system tracking east-south-eastward over the next 24-36 hours, global models "are in agreement" that the system will "redirect south-west".

GOOD CHANCE: A weather system near Fiji is likely to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours. The US-military run JTWC classifies the likelihood of a cyclone developing as either "not likely in the next 24 hours", likely but beyond 24 hours", or "likely in the next 24 hours".
GOOD CHANCE: A weather system near Fiji is likely to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours. The US-military run JTWC classifies the likelihood of a cyclone developing as either "not likely in the next 24 hours", likely but beyond 24 hours", or "likely in the next 24 hours". JTWC

JTWC's latest radar images reveal wind speeds within the system are intensifying to 20-25 knots, with "wind barbs" of 30 knots.

BoM meteorologist Michael Knepp said the Bureau is watching the system, but it didn't appear the system would breach BoM's area.

"Any system that could get close to our area we have to look at and monitor," he said.

GOOD CHANCE: A weather system near Fiji is likely to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours. The US-military run JTWC classifies the likelihood of a cyclone developing as either "not likely in the next 24 hours", likely but beyond 24 hours", or "likely in the next 24 hours".
GOOD CHANCE: A weather system near Fiji is likely to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours. The US-military run JTWC classifies the likelihood of a cyclone developing as either "not likely in the next 24 hours", likely but beyond 24 hours", or "likely in the next 24 hours". JTWC

He said at the moment the system was most likely to head over Fiji and Vanuatu, but its exact course is still up in the air.

Mr Knepp said it was not too unusual for a cyclone to develop this late in the year, as cyclone season only ended a few days ago at the end of April.

The Fiji Meteorological Service believes there is a moderate chance of a cyclone developing tomorrow or the next day.
The Fiji Meteorological Service believes there is a moderate chance of a cyclone developing tomorrow or the next day. Fiji Meteorological Service

The Fiji Meteorological Service put the chance of the system developing into a cyclone on Tuesday as "low to moderate" but that will increase to "moderate" on Wednesday and Thursday. 

Topics:  bom bureau of meteorology cyclone editors picks tropical cyclone

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

SEE the world from a different perspective atop of one of Brisbane’s funkiest rooftop bars.

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

BOM watch as cyclone likely in the next 24 hours

BOM watch as cyclone likely in the next 24 hours

A "TROCIAL disturbance" is expected to swing south-west after intensifying into a cyclone.

Floods reveal unlikely threat on Rocky properties, authorities warn

Council warn recent flooding has revealed a new threat to Rockhampton homes. Pictured is flood water Depot Hill.

Massive structure slams into neighbouring property in flood

'F**k off or I'll f**king bash you': Man attacks Rocky official

DOG PROBLEM: A council officer had a frightening run in with a man while doing his job.

ROCKY official's frightening run in with man waving a piece of wood.

Six massive, exciting CQ projects that are placed on 'hold'

Queensland Government

RESOURCE giants place CQ projects worth billions of dollars on hold.

Local Partners

GALLERY: Eisteddfod kicks off with speech and drama

See all the drama from today's Eisteddfod competition in this photo gallery.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

More ice addict parents in Rocky than rest of CQ

More parents are using ice in Rockhampton that anywhere else in Central Queensland.

Damning new figures show how many children in care of users

Colossal Rocky event to lure thousands, inject millions

Beef Australia 2018's official launch will be held this month ahead of the event expected to lure tens-of-thousands to Rockhampton. Pictured are chefs at Beef Week 2015.

High-end venue to deliver early taste of Beef Australia

GIG GUIDE: There's plenty to do in Rocky this weekend

ROCKING OUT: Kelvin Sweeney will be playing Queens Hotel Gladstone on Friday night.

Get out of the house and support our local talent

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

‘I know about Erin’: Bitter texts

FOOTY Show host Erin Molan has been sensationally dragged into the AVO court case of former Getaway presenter Kelly Landry.

UPDATED: Big bids for Splendour VIP passes auction

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Flood appeal fundraiser is having a successful first day

Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

Kelly is stoked after realising he'd turned all four coaches' chairs during his captivating performance.

JUDAH was so caught up in the moment, he didn't even realise.

GALLERY: Eisteddfod kicks off with speech and drama

Fynn Moran performing in the Prose Girls/Boys 12 and under 14 Years at the 82nd Rockhampton Eisteddfod.

See all the drama from today's Eisteddfod competition

Boy George gives incredible gift to rejected Qld singer

Heath’s face lit up at Boy George’s praise.

Last night’s showstopper moment on The Voice was a gesture

MOVIE REVIEW: Rules Don't Apply takes you inside Tinseltown

Alden Ehrenreich , Warren Beatty and Martin Sheen in a scene from Rules Don't Apply.

Warren Beatty tackles the Howard Hughes story.

Isaiah puts Eurovision into a spin

Isaiah Firebrace at first Eurovision rehearsal.

ISAIAH Firebrace has impressed at the first rehearsals of Eurovision

IMPRESSIVE AND HIDDEN AWAY IN KAWANA

5/9 Walker Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $285,000

Set in a QUIET hidden street this property is EXCELLENT VALUE and very AFFORDABLE in the current market - LITTLE maintenance, EASY parking and NO steps ...

ROOMY &amp; COMFORTABLE with SHED + POOL!!

194 Harrison Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $310,000

ENJOY the pool PLUS BIGGER backyard at 799m2 PLUS BEAUTIFUL FRENCHVILLE LOCATION within the FRENCHVILLE SCHOOL ZONE! - Situated in the highly sought after suburb...

A STONE’S THROW FROM THE SHOPPING CENTRE!

175 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $250,000

728M2 OF SECURE FENCED LAND! With a MASSIVE double story home in the heart land of Frenchville! READY NOW! - An ideal property if you’re after space, security &...

Perfect Family Home with All the Extras

298 Bloxsom Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 4 $349,000

Positioned in a quiet Northside location and close to Mt. Archer school is where you will find this impressive family home. As you enter the home you will...

RENOVATED. 6 BEDS. 2 BATHS. 2 LIVING AREAS. LEGAL HEIGHT &amp; ROOMS UNDERNEATH $375,000

16 Bernard Street, Berserker 4701

House 6 2 $375,000

WOW FACTOR PLUS! “WELCOME” to "THE WHITE HOUSE". This hidden treasure’s central location allows easy access to all areas of Rockhampton and is fast becoming a...

POSITIONED IN FRENCHVILLE&#39;S FINEST STREET

3 Whiteley Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $345,000

So hard to find & RARELY available are homes of this QUALITY at such a LOW PRICE. A GREAT HOME with POOL & lots more to enjoy - With TWO SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS &...

SOLID, RENOVATED AND IN AN UPMARKET ADDRESS. REDUCED TO $269,000

34 Oswald Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 2 1 NEW PRICE...

The renovations are completed & this Solid timber home is ready for you to move straight into. The interior has been freshly painted internally & externally. The...

Brand New Low Set Brick Home

8 Hopkins Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $349,000

First Home Buyers grab the $20k grant before it runs out on June 30! This sensational brand new home is bright and vibrant with all of the modern features.

Stunning Double Storey Brick Home with Pool and Shed

4 Schuffenhauer Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $475,000

Stop looking! We have found you the perfect home in Norman Gardens. This spacious home would be ideal for the larger family with downstairs being fully...

Superb Frenchville Location, Freshly Painted Ready!

308 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $279,000 Neg

Highly motivated sellers have just reduced the price! So be quick to inspect this fantastic highset brick base home with double garage and rumpus underneath. Enjoy...

Cheapest to most expensive homes in Rocky's most popular suburb

3 Henry St, The Range is on the market for $1,095,000.

BUYERS can't get enough of this Rocky suburb, but some are cheap.

Floods reveal unlikely threat on Rocky properties, authorities warn

Council warn recent flooding has revealed a new threat to Rockhampton homes. Pictured is flood water Depot Hill.

Massive structure slams into neighbouring property in flood

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!