Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bomb threat
Bomb threat
Crime

Bomb hoaxers behind centre shut down on loose

by Shayla Bulloch
15th Jan 2021 12:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE culprits behind a serious bomb threat at a Townsville shopping centre are still on the loose.

Police rushed to Stockland Shopping Centre at Aitkenvale about 12.30pm on Thursday to reports a bomb threat had been made to staff.

A spokeswoman from police said a person called the centre and told them they had planted a bomb in a toilet.

The centre was quickly evacuated while police swept the area and hundreds of shoppers and staff were forced out onto the street.

Stockland Townsville was evacuated after police responded to a bomb threat. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Stockland Townsville was evacuated after police responded to a bomb threat. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

"We were in Woolworths, the alarms went on and we were told to leave," a woman told the Townsville Bulletin on scene.

"They were very calm, the staff were very good and just directed us out as fast as possible."

The area was deemed safe almost two hours later.

Stockland Townsville was evacuated after police responded to a bomb threat. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Stockland Townsville was evacuated after police responded to a bomb threat. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

It's understood police already have persons of interest in relation to the threat and they are believed be juveniles.

A police spokeswoman said detectives had not charged anyone over the incident, and investigations were ongoing.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Bomb hoaxers behind centre shut down on loose

Stockland Townsville was evacuated after police responded to a bomb threat. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Stockland Townsville was evacuated after police responded to a bomb threat. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

More Stories

bomb hoax bomb threat editors picks terrorism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I am going to kill you’: Alleged threat to DV victim

        Premium Content ‘I am going to kill you’: Alleged threat to DV victim

        Crime An alleged domestic violence offender has applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

        • 15th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
        MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you may have missed.

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you may have missed.

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        • 15th Jan 2021 11:44 AM
        Major plans for Big W at Stockland Rockhampton

        Premium Content Major plans for Big W at Stockland Rockhampton

        Smarter Shopping It was announced last year up to 30 unprofitable stores in the company would...

        CQ drivers warned of new road hazards after crashes

        Premium Content CQ drivers warned of new road hazards after crashes

        Motoring Flooded road conditions around CQ unchanged since Thursday.