Bomb-locating Safe City operators receive police award

TWO Safe City operators who located a potentially deadly car park bomb have been recognised for their quick response.

Operators Mick Boyes and Kerry Steven were locked inside Ipswich's Safe City control room when they noticed a car parked at Redbank Plaza on a Monday morning earlier this year.

It was 7.17am and the car was parked in an unusual spot, giving the operators an unsettling feeling.

They noticed a man and woman acting suspiciously in and around the car, which allegedly had stolen number plates.

Mr Boyes and Mr Steven contacted Ipswich Police Communications Centre.

As a result of their quick actions, police and specialist officers from the Explosives Ordinates Response Team attended and found two improvised explosive devices.

The devices were dismantled and rendered safe by response team officers.

The two people were charged with 24 offences including manufacturing and possessing explosives, drug offences and several traffic offences.

The two Safe City operators have been honoured with a Queensland Police District Officers Certificate.

Acting Superintendent Keith McDonald said the certificate - which is usually only awarded to police - was in recognition of the operators' diligence and attention to detail in identifying suspect people and potentially saving lives.

Ipswich City Council's Safe City camera network started in 1994 with 11 cameras in the city's CBD.

It has since grown to more than 300 cameras.

The council was visited by law enforcement agencies to inspect the camera monitoring system.

- Ipswichfirst.com.au