Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SERVICE: Queensland Police Service Assistant Commissioner Mike Condon, Safe City operators Kerry Steven and Mick Boyes and Inspector Melissa Adams.
SERVICE: Queensland Police Service Assistant Commissioner Mike Condon, Safe City operators Kerry Steven and Mick Boyes and Inspector Melissa Adams. Contributed
Crime

Bomb-locating Safe City operators receive police award

Hayden Johnson
by
15th Nov 2018 12:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO Safe City operators who located a potentially deadly car park bomb have been recognised for their quick response.

Operators Mick Boyes and Kerry Steven were locked inside Ipswich's Safe City control room when they noticed a car parked at Redbank Plaza on a Monday morning earlier this year.

It was 7.17am and the car was parked in an unusual spot, giving the operators an unsettling feeling.

They noticed a man and woman acting suspiciously in and around the car, which allegedly had stolen number plates.

Mr Boyes and Mr Steven contacted Ipswich Police Communications Centre.

As a result of their quick actions, police and specialist officers from the Explosives Ordinates Response Team attended and found two improvised explosive devices.

The devices were dismantled and rendered safe by response team officers.

The two people were charged with 24 offences including manufacturing and possessing explosives, drug offences and several traffic offences.

The two Safe City operators have been honoured with a Queensland Police District Officers Certificate.

Acting Superintendent Keith McDonald said the certificate - which is usually only awarded to police - was in recognition of the operators' diligence and attention to detail in identifying suspect people and potentially saving lives.

Ipswich City Council's Safe City camera network started in 1994 with 11 cameras in the city's CBD.

It has since grown to more than 300 cameras.

The council was visited by law enforcement agencies to inspect the camera monitoring system.

- Ipswichfirst.com.au

ied queensland police redbank plaza safe city
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Hostel manager stole rent money and lost it all on pokies

    premium_icon Hostel manager stole rent money and lost it all on pokies

    Crime A MANAGER of an indigenous hostel has been convicted for taking nearly $1000 of rent money and blowing it on the pokies.

    • 15th Nov 2018 3:00 AM
    Community mourns tragic passing of Rocky teen Bailey Jensen

    premium_icon Community mourns tragic passing of Rocky teen Bailey Jensen

    Health He bravely battled brain cancer instead of going to high school.

    Rapist back on street under strict conditions after breaches

    premium_icon Rapist back on street under strict conditions after breaches

    Crime PETER Scott Griffin released again after five stints behind bars

    RGS wins High Schools Camp Draft Percentile Cup

    RGS wins High Schools Camp Draft Percentile Cup

    Horses 13 RGS riders come home with big win in two-day camp draft event

    Local Partners