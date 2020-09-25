Menu
A bomb scare forced the evacuation of a Toowoomba CBD building.
Bomb scare forced evacuation of CBD office

Michael Nolan
25th Sep 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 2:22 PM
POLICE are investigating a suspected hoax bomb threat that forced the evacuation of the Easternwell building in Russell St.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a person called the business about 11.30am.

Whether the bomb scare was intentional or a miscommunication remains unknown.

"Investigations are continuing," he said.

Staff vacated the building for about half an hour while police and specialist firefighters searched it for the alleged explosive.

