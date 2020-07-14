Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A suspicious device filled with firearm ammunition has been found on a footpath near a hospital.
A suspicious device filled with firearm ammunition has been found on a footpath near a hospital.
Crime

Bomb squad called to suspicious device near hospital

by Elise Williams
14th Jul 2020 6:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE bomb squad was called to investigate a suspicious device found on a footpath between a train station and a hospital in the state's southeast around lunchtime today.

Highly trained officers from the Explosive Ordnance Response Team (EORT) were called to a walkway between the Caboolture Hospital and Caboolture Railway Station around 12.30pm to reports an improvised explosive device was located.

The device had contents including firearm ammunition, police have confirmed.

The EORT team remained on scene for several hours before they were able to secure the device and render the area safe.

Police are investigating, however currently have no persons of interest in relation to this matter.

If you have information, contact Policelink on 131444.

Originally published as Bomb squad called to suspicious device near hospital

bomb threat crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Rocky riverfront brawl leads to man's arrest

        premium_icon UPDATE: Rocky riverfront brawl leads to man's arrest

        News AT least three crews were dispatched to the scene.

        Coast teen's tragic death: ‘His loss is being felt deeply’

        premium_icon Coast teen's tragic death: ‘His loss is being felt deeply’

        News Tributes for St Brendan’s College boarder who died after single-vehicle crash in...

        ROCKY 20/21 BUDGET: How the rates changes affect you

        premium_icon ROCKY 20/21 BUDGET: How the rates changes affect you

        News Plus: See the 11 projects included in the record $170 million capital program.

        Political jab sours joint Rocky-Yeppoon Road announcement

        premium_icon Political jab sours joint Rocky-Yeppoon Road announcement

        News Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey rejects Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry’s...