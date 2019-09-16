Menu
Crime

Bomb squad investigate suspicious device

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Sep 2019 5:14 PM
POLICE are investigating a suspicious device found on a Mermaid Waters street this afternoon.

The object was reported around 1pm, with police confirming it was "in the vicinity" of Bermuda St.

An EORT (Explosive Ordnance Response Team) unit attended the scene.

Early investigations suggest the item is a pipe with shotgun shells inside.

Traffic around Bermuda St following the discovery of the device. Picture: Google Maps.
Police closed a section of Bermuda St and advised motorists to avoid travelling in the area, causing major traffic delays.

The road has since reopened and traffic has returned to normal.

