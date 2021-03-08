Bomb threat at Gladstone school

Police were called to a Gladstone school after reports of a bomb threat.

A Queensland police spokesman said Gladstone police were notified of a suspected bomb at Chanel College at 10.10am.

Two Gladstone police vehicles arrived at the school at 10.15am.

Once officers were at the scene, they implemented evacuation procedures of the school at 10.18am.

Chanel College is adjacent to Stockland Gladstone, at Paterson Street West Gladstone.

Students at the school were notified about the suspected bomb threat at 9.50am.

The Catholic Education Diocese of Rockhampton has been contacted for comment.

More to come.