John Howard Amundsen at the Supreme and District Court in Brisbane in 2013. Picture: Sarah Keayes
Bomb-making teacher riles magistrate

by Alexandria Utting
11th Jun 2018 4:57 AM
A BRISBANE schoolteacher who became the first Queenslander charged under the national anti-terror laws has come to verbal blows with a long-serving magistrate during his application for bail on stalking charges.

John Howard Amundsen, 52, was in 2006 charged with terrorism offences after he stockpiled explosives in his Aspley home.

He spend six years in jail for the crime.

Amundsen, who claims he is an actor worth $86 million, is now facing charges of stalking a 23-year-old woman he met at Roma St station in May this year.

During a bail application, which was later abandoned, he argued with Magistrate Barry Cosgrove from the dock and referred to himself in the third person.

When Mr Cosgrove encouraged him to engage a solicitor, Amundsen said: "In my 12 years of being before the court I have never found any lawyers that do any work."

"Of course you would know that's going to cause grave offence to the person sitting here," Mr Cosgrove replied.

bomb court john amundsen stalking teacher

