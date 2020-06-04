BONANZA: 20 businesses for sale in CQ right now

Kortes Resort is for sale.

Kortes Resort is for sale.

FROM motel businesses, Wendy’s franchises, a beauty boutique and even a vending machine business, there are plenty of businesses up for sale in the Rockhampton region.

Here is a list of businesses up for grabs at the moment:

Aussie Home Loans have a franchise for sale in Rockhampton.

AUSSIE HOME LOANS:

An established Aussie Home Loans franchise store is for sale in Rockhampton.

The buyer will receive full training and accreditation.

It has been listed with a reduced franchise fee, increased commission structure and funding options to help you get set up.

You will have access to 200+ support staff at the head office, mentors who work with you on a one-on-one basis and ongoing training programs and marketing support.

There are multiple income streams including non-mortgage products such as general insurance, asset finance and commercial loans.

Wendys Cameron Zackeresen.

WENDY’S MILK BAR FRANCHISES:

Own three of your own well established Wendy’s Milkbar Franchises in three major shopping centres.

For $450,000, you would get the stores at City Centre Plaza, Stockland Rockhampton and Gracemere Shopping World, all of which are in front of a Woolworths or Coles with high foot traffic.

All three stores have a current lease and are set up with well trained employees both senior and junior.

Training and marketing support will be provided.

Vizes City News and Rocky Fresh Foods is for sale.

VIZES CITY NEWS AND ROCKY FRESH FOODS:

Located in the main street in the CBD of Rockhampton, the businesses are for sale for $120,000.

The store is a Gold Lotto agency, sub newsagency selling newspapers, magazine, fresh sandwiches, cold drinks and a licensed Australia Post point.

There is a council approved commercial stainless steel kitchen for producing pre-cut vegetables and salads to local hospitals, nursing homes, restaurants, sporting clubs and the general public.

The shop has a new fit out with up to date retail image of Lotto/Golden Casket.

QUEENSLAND GOURMET YOGHURT CENTRAL QUEENSLAND:

The core business is yoghurt distribution and in the past three years new gourmet style lines not accessible through major wholesalers have been added including coconut yoghurt, energy drinks, kombuchas, healthy protein snacks, cheese and sugar free doughnuts.

The diverse customer base includes Woolworths, Coles, IGA, Spar, Foodworks, public and private schools, cafes, gyms, health food stores, butchers and more.

It has a strong 37 per cent gross profit and nett $149,000 after owners’ wages and adjusted profits and losses.

The dynamic business model is not tied in franchise agreements and is listed for sale for $429,000.

A locksmith and security business with three locations in CQ is for sale.

LOCKSMITH AND ELECTRONIC SECURITY BUSINESS:

A large locksmith and security business with three locations in Central Queensland is for sale for $415,000.

The business is highly regarded as a supplier to government, commercial, industrial and residential customers.

The three sites are fully staffed and equipped and could be run under management with no need to live in the region.

A successful coffee business at Rockhampton's largest shopping centre is for sale.

COFFEE FRANCHISE:

Located near the entrance of Rockhampton’s largest shopping centre, a very popular espresso bar is for sale for $280,000.

It averages 50 to 70kg of coffee beans per week and has great exposure to foot traffic.

It could be owner operated or run by management.

A boutique beauty salon at Emu Park is for sale for $40,000.

BOUTIQUE BEAUTY SALON:

Well-established boutique beauty salon for sale in Emu Park due to the relocation of the owner.

Comes with a strong customer base of more than 800 clients and market goodwill, has been operating successfully for the past five years.

Only salon in the Capricorn Coast that offers high-end skin treatments, laser treatments and collagen induction using HIFU technology.

All equipment and stock is included in the sale for $40,000.

Kanangra Heights, an events venue set on three hectares at Tanby, is for sale.

KANANGRA HEIGHTS:

This beautiful venue for weddings and events is for sale at Tanby on the Capricorn Coast.

Set on three hectares, the venue has tiered gardens and stunning views of Yeppoon and the Coral Sea.

There is a purpose built gazebo and several locations available outdoors.

The main dining room with a shabby chic and French provincial style can suit up to 120 guests.

Rotisserie and pizza oven at the end of the wide veranda, currently used for all you can eat pizza and tapas nights.

A semi detached three bedroom house with kitchenette and bathroom is also included.

Sale comes with advanced wedding bookings and a team of local friendly staff. Price on application.

Yeppoon Coffee Club is for sale.

YEPPOON COFFEE CLUB:

Listed for sale for $235,000, Yeppoon Coffee Club is on the beachfront.

The 2019 financial sales exceeded $960,000 with a gross monthly rent of $8,000 until 2020 with a 10 year option.

The store seats 120 patrons and has loyal and experienced staff.

Beachside Cabins and holiday units for sale.

BEACHSIDE CABINS AND HOLIDAY UNITS:

Set on 5339 hectares of tropical gardens, the accommodation complex offers mote land long-term rental facilities.

Within walking distance to the beach, surrounded by lush gardens and native birds.

All units and cabins are fully self-contained and furnished with modern amenities and kitchens.

The owners are a husband and wife team who have reached retirement age and are looking to sell it for $1.3 million.

Kortes Resort.

KORTES RESORT:

Motel business Kortes Resort is for sale for a listed price of $8 million.

The portion of 3.81ha masterplanned development is a 52 room resort/restaurant opened in 2016.

It has room for further expansion and is in the residential heart of Rockhampton.

The site is near a major development, Ellida, which is 2, 290 lot subdivision on a 278ha site of houses, duplexes, open spaces, a district park and regional community facility.

CBD MOTEL BUSINESS:

Located in a prime CBD location overlooking the Fitzroy River, this highly regarded and award-winning motel and restaurant is f or sale for $559,000.

It has a 30 year less with 28 high quality, well-appointed rooms.

On-site Restaurant 98 seats 90 patrons and has excellent staff in place.

It had a net profit in 2018/19 of $203,176 and is one of the best motels and restaurants in town.

The Caves Country Pub is for sale.

THE CAVES COUNTRY PUB:

A strong tourist, camping and caravan area, the hotel business is for sale for $1.5 million.

The classic country pub is set on 0.5 hectares and has a good bar and food trade.

It has been approved for 12 new accommodation units.

$20,000 plus a week income.

FURNITURE REMOVALS BUSINESS:

Established furniture removals company based in Rockhampton servicing Central Queensland and interstate.

Well known in the region with multiple repeat clientele.

The business comes with two medium rigid Pantech trucks with enclosed 4.5t trailers.

Ongoing reliable staff can also be included and multiple websites established.

Potential to expand, priced from $150,000 negotiable.

This motel is for sale for $4.5million.

ROCKHAMPTON MOTEL BUSINESS:

This sale includes 60 units with various configurations for $4.5 million.

Brick building with new roof and sealed driveway.

Licensed restaurant and three large function rooms, inground pool and ample parking.

All staff in place for easy takeover, potential to sell the sell and become the landlord.

A music school business in Rockhampton is for sale.

MUSIC SCHOOL:

This 50 year-old music school located in Rockhampton is waiting for the right owner to step in and take the reins.

The school works with all aged children to adults to provide all the necessary skills to learn music, along with building their confidence.

The business is listed for sale for $315,000 and includes $150,000 of assets, seven teaching spaces and a wide range of musical instruments and equipment.

The school had a turnover of $500,000 in the 2018 financial year.

17 room motel in Rockhampton for sale.

HIGHWAY MOTEL BUSINESS:

This 17 room, nine of which are self-contained, hotel has a modern reception area, motel kitchen, guest laundry, ample parking, swimming pool, BBQ and entertaining facilities, room service, Foxtel, Wi-Fi and landscaped grounds.

Land area of 1400 sq m with open exposure to Bruce Hwy traffic on the southern approach to Rockhampton.

Built in the 1980s, the tenants have been painting rooms and undertaking refurbishments.

Priced at $1,050 million.

Motel business is for sale.

FREEHOLD MOTEL ROCKHAMPTON:

This 31 unit motel with licensed restaurant with inground pool, covered BBQ areas and ample off street parking sits on a on 9400 sq m block.

Open and comfortable three bedroom owners residence with yard.

Strong trading figures with net profit of $386,318 for 2017/18.

Listed at $3.2 million.

Large corporate freehold motel for sale in Rockhampton.

LARGE CORPORATE FREEHOLD MOTEL:

Listed for reduced price of $2.4 million,

The 32 unit corporate motel on the southern highway in Rockhampton is in a high profile location with excellent signage and presentation.

Two bedroom residence included.

Net profit of $386,030 for 2018/19.

Ascot Hotel comes with an approved development.

ASCOT HOTEL:

Ascot Hotel with a development approval for a new motel/short term seven story accommodation development with 103 hotel rooms is for sale.

Includes a ground floor tavern with 12 pokies.

Four-star development, 120 car spaces in a prominent corner position close to the CBD.