Bond star’s coronavirus tragedy

James Bond star Rory Kinnear has revealed his heartache after his disabled sister Karina died from coronavirus.

The actor, 44, and his family were forced to say an emotional goodbye to the 48-year-old on FaceTime as they told her they loved her and played her favourite song.

The star described the devastating way his family had to say goodbye amid Britain's ongoing lockdown.

"A nurse, Patricia, held up Karina's iPad while my mum, via FaceTime on her mobile, narrated a favourite story of hers for the last time and thanked her for the happiness she had brought us all," Kinnear wrote.

Rory Kinnear (left), Naomie Harris and Ben Whishaw in the James Bond fil, Spectre. Picture: Supplied

"Mum then held up her home phone to her mobile, where my other sister, Kirsty, at hers, was able to say how much she loved her and would miss her. And then Kirsty held up her husband's phone to hers where I, on loudspeaker, from my house, played Karina one of her favourite songs and told her how proud I was to have been her brother and what gratitude I felt for what she had taught me about life."

Kinnear wrote the moving essay for The Guardian in which he praised his inspirational sibling's lust for life.

Karina, who was paralysed from the waist down and suffered severe brain damage at birth, tested positive for coronavirus early last week.

Kinnear explained how the disease "quickly attacked her stomach, her lungs and her kidneys."

He continued: "Her lung capacity was so diminished that we knew, given the reports of its effects, that it was likely to prove incredibly dangerous for her. Her conditions weren't just 'underlying', they were life-defining, for her and for us, even if she remained unaware of their severity. But Karina had defied predictions her entire life."

Rory Kinnear as Macbeth on stage in London. Picture: Supplied

And paying tribute to Karina's character and the impact she had on his family, he wrote: "Karina was ebullient, brave and wry, with a passion for noise, laughter, family and chaos.

"And those that engaged with her, knew her, loved her, were rewarded beyond their imagination by her friendship and trust. They grew to learn, inexorably and unalterably, that our spirits exist far more tangibly than our abilities. What a lesson. What an inspiration."

Rory Kinnear and Sir Ian McKellen (far right) on stage with Prince Charles. Picture: Getty Images

Originally published as Bond star's coronavirus tragedy