A 36-year-old Sydney GP will appear in court on Tuesday over allegations of touching patients.
Doctor accused of sexually touching patients

by Georgia Clark
8th Jun 2021 9:31 AM
A Sydney GP who practised at a clinic in Bondi Junction will front court on Tuesday charged with "sexual touching" of three women.

The 36-year-old doctor was arrested in May after a two-month long investigation by Eastern Suburbs Police.

In March, police allege a woman accused the doctor, who is listed on the MyHealth Bondi Junction website, of touching her inappropriately during a consultation.

The doctor was granted conditional bail in May.
Police then identified another two women who alleged they had been touched inappropriately.

The doctor was arrested in May at his home in Chatswood and taken to Waverley Police Station for questioning.

He was charged with three counts of sexual touching, and two counts of common assault.

He was granted conditional bail to appear in Waverley Local Court on Tuesday.

