The man will front court on Tuesday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

A doctor from Sydney’s eastern suburbs will front court charged with sexual touching offences and common assault.

Police will allege the Bondi Junction GP inappropriately touched a female patient during a consultation at a medical centre in March this year.

Detectives launched an investigation that later identified two other women who alleged they had also been touched inappropriately.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at Waverley police station in May and was charged with three counts of sexual touching and two counts of common assault.

The Chatswood man was granted conditional bail and will appear at Waverley Local Court on Tuesday.

Originally published as Bondi GP hit with sexual touching charges