‘Blatant racism’: Bondi murals defaced with swastikas

Swastika symbols were sprayed on an Indigenous mural in Bondi. Picture: Monique Harmer

Swastika symbols were sprayed on an Indigenous mural in Bondi. Picture: Monique Harmer

THE promenade at Bondi Beach has been defaced by several gold swastikas.

The Nazi symbols appeared overnight, sprayed on some of the promenade's murals.

The vandalism is being investigated by NSW Police.

The swastikas have been condemned. Picture: Monique Harmer

NSW Jewish Board of Deputies Chief Executive Officer Vic Alhadeff condemned the graffiti: "The swastika represents the ultimate in race hatred and the people of Bondi and indeed all Australians of goodwill will stand together in condemning this shocking display.

"The Jewish community is appalled at this expression of blatant racism."

The graffiti has been branded “blatant racism’: Picture: Monique Harmer

Police are investigating the offensive graffiti. Picture Monique Harmer