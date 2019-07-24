Bondi teacher accused of sex with student

A male teacher has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a female student at a Bondi school in Sydney.

Detectives investigated reports a teenage girl, then aged 17, was sexually assaulted by a male teacher in 2018 at Reddam House in Bondi, a police spokeswoman told AAP on Tuesday.

Ben Fenner, 34, was arrested on July 19 at a Mascot cafe and charged with 11 counts of sexual intercourse with a person under his care.

He was granted strict bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on August 26.

The accused, who was a part of the senior teaching staff at Reddam House, has been stood down from all duties, a school spokesman said in a statement.

"We are most distressed by this turn of events and want to assure parents, students and all in the school community that Reddam regards this matter extremely seriously," the spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Pending resolution of due legal process, the teacher involved will not play any further role at the school. This is now a matter for the court."

The former student recently made a report with police after graduating last year.

The accusations were also addressed by the school in a newsletter sent to parents.

"Duty of care towards and respect for students is fundamental at Reddam and the school does not tolerate any form of inappropriate or illegal behaviour,' school principal Dave Pitcairn wrote.

"We are determined to support the former student and minimise as much as we can the impact on them and on the wider school community."

Reddam House is one of the top performing schools in Sydney and tuition fees can top $30,000 for senior students.

