Bondoola man fractures skull in quad bike crash

A Bondoola man suffered serious injuries in a quad bike crash in September, 2020. FILE PHOTO.

A Capricorn Coast man who rode a quad bike home after drinks with neighbours crashed and suffered serious injuries.

Steven Wilbur Clarke, a self-employed carpenter, only had to travel about 40m to get to his Bondoola Rd residence but his return journey ended in disaster when he crashed into the letterbox in his driveway.

His wife called an ambulance and after paramedics treated Clarke on scene, he was taken to hospital.

His injuries were severe.

Clarke suffered eight broken ribs - some of which were broken twice for a total of 12 breaks.

He had a punctured lung and a broken shoulder.

His fractured skull also led to bleeding behind an eye which was ultimately the most serious of all the injuries suffered.

On the night of the incident, police attended Rockhampton Hospital and tests confirmed Clarke had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.164.

Further checks revealed the quad bike was unregistered and uninsured.

Clarke, 37, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to drink-driving and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

Clarke’s solicitor told the court more details about the incident on the night of September 30 last year.

He said Clarke lived on a dead-end dirt road at Bondoola.

That night, Clarke’s family had been invited to a neighbour’s place for drinks which they attended about 6.30pm.

About 9.30pm, Clarke’s wife and two children went home.

Clarke’s neighbour had previously borrowed his quad bike and as he left this night, Clarke decided he would ride it home.

Clarke’s solicitor described the incident as “life-changing” as Clarke’s business had stopped since and he was now a house husband.

“This incident is going to stay with him for the rest of his life,” the solicitor said.

Magistrate Jason Schubert was told that this was Clarke’s first ever appearance in court and his offending was out of character.

Mr Schubert said Clarke’s decision to ride that night was “extremely irresponsible” before fining him $1200 and disqualifying him from driving for six months.

