Bone dry CQ to have 80 per cent chance of weekend rain

CLOUDS BREWING: Rain clouds are expected to roll into Rockhampton today and tomorrow. Steph Allen

CQ residents have been warned to expect some rain today and tomorrow with an 80 per cent of showers striking Rockhampton.

If it happens, it will be the first drops of rain to fall in the Beef Capital in August.

To date, it's been the driest August in Rocky since 1941.

Up to 5mm of rain are expected to fall in Rocky on both days this weekend, bringing some much needed rainfall to farmers.

BOM forecaster Harry Clark said it would be hit or miss whether Rockhampton would receive good rains.

"Rockhampton will see some showers develop on Saturday during the day but the peak will be overnight Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

"There will be showerband coming in from the west but Rockhampton is on the north extend of that band so it will be a bit hit or miss.

"Areas to the south of Rockhampton will receive more rain.”

Mr Clark said areas further south near the New South Wales border will receive between 20 and 40mm of rain.

"People living in Biloela and Emerald have a far better chance of getting good rain,” he said.

"Biloela will receive between 1 and 3mm on Saturday and between 3 and 10 on Sunday.

"There will be a few thunderstorms mixed in so if Rockhampton finds itself under one of those, it could get more rain.”

Just 301.2mm of rain has fallen in Rockhampton so far this year, well below the city's average rainfall to August of 571.2mm.

This time last year, 562.6mm of rain had fallen in Rockhampton.

Rocky's wettest August on record was recorded in 1998 when 228.4mm fell.

The wettest day so far this year in Rockhampton saw 34.6mm of rain fall on January 6.

Today is expected to bring possible showers with a top of 26C in Rocky with an overnight low of 13C.

Tomorrow there will be a clearing shower with a top of 28C and an overnight low of 13C.

The fire danger rating remains high.