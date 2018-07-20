Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bones found on rural property may be historical: police

Tara Miko
by
19th Jul 2018 4:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUMAN remains found on a rural property are believed to date back to pre-settlement times.

Police were called to the property at Brookstead about 12.45pm after a man located the bones.

The area was guarded overnight as part of investigations into the discovery which will determine the origins.

Darling Downs Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt said initial investigations indicated they were pre-settlement era.

He said police would consult with local indigenous elders as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Police will guard the site overnight as part of standard procedures, with excavations expected to begin tomorrow.

bones brookstead darling downs human remains lew strohfeldt police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    The future of Yeppoon's heart is at stake with this plan

    premium_icon The future of Yeppoon's heart is at stake with this plan

    News Cr Hutton: This master plan reflects how we can make this heart of Yeppoon valued and looked after

    Metro Builders debt almost tops $5m

    premium_icon Metro Builders debt almost tops $5m

    Business Liquidator reveals secured and unsecured creditor debts

    'Ambitious' project catches new curator's eyes

    premium_icon 'Ambitious' project catches new curator's eyes

    News Proposed new art gallery attracted Gordon Craig

    Stylish, modern home perfect for a large family on Northside

    Stylish, modern home perfect for a large family on Northside

    Property Four bedroom, two bathroom property is featured as house of the week

    Local Partners