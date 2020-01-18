Bonsai is a growing art at Kern Arcade pop-up this weekend

Peter Spreadbrough is among three artists to bring a bonsai exhibit to the Kern Arcade this weekend

Peter Spreadborough has joined with two other Rockhampton enthusiasts, Emily Metcalfe and John Minards, to show off their bonsai art to the community.

Their Kern Arcade exhibition will be on display until Sunday lunchtime.

A beautiful bonsai on display at Kern Arcade this weekend

Mr Spreadborough is so committed to the art form he has travelled to Japan four times to meet the masters of the craft.

But he caught the bug here in Rockhampton nearly 30 years ago, when his younger brother’s ­girlfriend brought a plant to his home.

He said bonsai were not easy to look after, trimming them and changing their wire frames, but he found it therapeutic.

Elegant ceramics on display at this weekend's bonsai exhibit

“It’s all trial and error; if you do something and the tree doesn’t like it, it will let you know,” he said.

Some of the main species which respond to the Rockhampton climate include figs and Chinese elms.

There are guidelines, regarding to aesthetics and proportions, but Mr Spreadborough said “once you started pulling away at the tree, it will reveal its form to you”.

The exhibition also includes hand-painted scrolls and artworks.

The trio said they had received a lot of positive feedback from people dropping into their pop up exhibition.