Book a blood donation appointment today and save three lives

OVER 280 blood donations are needed in Rockhampton with this week's data showing 287. There are more than 65 appointments for whole blood donations over the next two weeks and others for plasma donations.

Although the State of Origin series has gone to NSW on the field, there is still an opportunity to show your pride in the Maroons and prove that Queenslanders have the bigger hearts in this week of the final game. Not only will your donation help to save three lives, but it could mean victory in the interstate contest.

Every single blood donation is important and life-changing at all times, but even more so at this time of year.

Now winter is here, a number of regular donors have to cancel their appointments due to colds and flus or other illness.

Now is the perfect time for people who have never donated before or not done so for some time to get involved.

A donation only takes around an hour. Make an appointment at the Rockhampton Donor Centre on Quarry Street on the grounds of the Rockhampton Base Hospital. Call 131495 or visit donateblood.com.au for more information and to book.