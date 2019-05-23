Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More than $37,000 was raised at Lifeline's Bookfest in Rockhampton
More than $37,000 was raised at Lifeline's Bookfest in Rockhampton
Community

Book lovers of Rocky unite to help save lives

23rd May 2019 12:50 PM

BOOK lovers across Rockhampton book have helped raise more than $37,000 for Lifeline's Crisis Support Line.

They came in droves and bought up big at the recent Lifeline Bookfest, while helping save lives of Queenslanders in need.

Lifeline Queensland manager Lee-Anne Borham extended her thanks to the local community for supporting the event.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

"Lifeline provides a vital service for Australians who are doing it tough and may not know where to turn," Ms Borham said.

"When people are at their most vulnerable, they can feel that their lives are spiralling out of control, and begin to have thoughts of suicide.

"In those moments, they need a non-judgemental and compassionate listening ear."

Ms Borham said having the courage to call Lifeline in a time of need was an important first step.

"Sometimes when a person is really struggling, it's hard for them to see a way out of the darkness," she said.

"When they call Lifeline, we take the time to understand them and where they're coming from. We are able to provide information about local services that can provide them with ongoing support.

"We give them hope.

"Last year, Lifeline Queensland answered 170,000 calls from people in need.

"With the help of Queenslanders, we can answer more calls and ensure people are given the support they need."

 

More Stories

bookfest lifeline bookfest lifeline crisis line
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CEO SPEAKS:Galilee Basin mega mine under question

    premium_icon CEO SPEAKS:Galilee Basin mega mine under question

    Breaking 'We are witnessing a decline in thermal coal markets globally, and Australia is already feeling the impacts of this.'

    Neighbours weigh in on plans for Allenstown Square

    premium_icon Neighbours weigh in on plans for Allenstown Square

    Business Developers have bought up 15 homes nearby in three years

    Mixed reaction over Premier's backflip on Adani mine

    premium_icon Mixed reaction over Premier's backflip on Adani mine

    Politics Trad hesitates to state position on mine

    Historic attraction given green light to open after 8 years

    premium_icon Historic attraction given green light to open after 8 years

    Travel Council takes step in long journey to bring tourists back to area