Book lovers of Rocky unite to help save lives

More than $37,000 was raised at Lifeline's Bookfest in Rockhampton

More than $37,000 was raised at Lifeline's Bookfest in Rockhampton

BOOK lovers across Rockhampton book have helped raise more than $37,000 for Lifeline's Crisis Support Line.

They came in droves and bought up big at the recent Lifeline Bookfest, while helping save lives of Queenslanders in need.

Lifeline Queensland manager Lee-Anne Borham extended her thanks to the local community for supporting the event.

"Lifeline provides a vital service for Australians who are doing it tough and may not know where to turn," Ms Borham said.

"When people are at their most vulnerable, they can feel that their lives are spiralling out of control, and begin to have thoughts of suicide.

"In those moments, they need a non-judgemental and compassionate listening ear."

Ms Borham said having the courage to call Lifeline in a time of need was an important first step.

"Sometimes when a person is really struggling, it's hard for them to see a way out of the darkness," she said.

"When they call Lifeline, we take the time to understand them and where they're coming from. We are able to provide information about local services that can provide them with ongoing support.

"We give them hope.

"Last year, Lifeline Queensland answered 170,000 calls from people in need.

"With the help of Queenslanders, we can answer more calls and ensure people are given the support they need."