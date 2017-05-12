25°
Bookfest's next chapter: 10 tonnes of copy to read

12th May 2017 4:00 AM
Belinda Bath is in the write spot for today's Bookfest.
Belinda Bath is in the write spot for today's Bookfest. Allan Reinikka ROK110517abookfes

LIFELINE Rockhampton's Bookfest kicks off today with thousands of books on offer at bargain prices.

Books, weighing more than 10 tonnes, have been organised into sections on tables of neat rows at the Rockhampton Showground's Walter Pierce Pavilion.

As well as the books, there is also Lifeline's $2 clothing sale. A variety of men's, women's and children's winter and summer clothing is available for $2 per item.

"Whether you are a book worm, a dedicated reader, a student, a book collector or someone searching for those long lost books to complete a book series, Lifeline Bookfest Rockhampton has something for you,” Lifeline Rockhampton's business manager Belinda Bath said.

"Every book at Bookfest has been donated and we value the ongoing strong community support for this method of donating.

"This year's event features over 10 tonnes of pre-loved books, including novels, non-fiction books, magazines, cook books and more.

"Books start from just 20 cents, so there's something for every budget and interest.”

She said the books would be replenished over the three days of the event.

"There will always be new bargains to find,” Belinda said.

"Not only is this a chance to pick up a book at a bargain price, but you'll walk away knowing you've helped save lives.”

She thanked the many volunteers and members of the Capricornia Correctional Centre work camp who helped set up the event.

Entry is free.

Opening times: Friday: 10am-4pm

Saturday: 8.30am-4pm

Sunday: 9am-midday

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  books lifeline rockhampton bookfest reading rockhampton showgrounds

