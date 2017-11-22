Bookies slash LNP odds in battle for Rocky

LNP candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers has seen his odds shorten in the election battle.

LNP candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers has seen his odds shorten in the election battle. Leighton Smith

THE odds for Labor candidates have drifted while those for the LNP have shortened or held in three key Central Queensland seats.

Leading bookmaker, Sportsbet.com.au, has produced new markets for Rockhampton, Keppel and Mirani ahead of Saturday's election.

In Rockhampton, the new offerings have seen favourite Barry O'Rourke, Labor's pick, drift from 1.05 to 1.30.

Barry O'Rourke (ALP) at the candidates forum at CQUniversity. Chris Ison ROK211117cforum5

At the same time the LNP's Douglas Rodgers has shortened from 21.00 to 6.50 to sit joint second in the rankings with One Nation's Wade Rothery, who was originally priced at 8.00.

The changes come after the introduction of Independent Margaret Strelow to the election campaign.

L-R Rockhampton candidates Wade Rothery (One Nation), Margaret Strelow (Independent), Barry O'Rourke (ALP), and Douglas Rodgers (LNP) at the candidates forum at CQUniversity. Chris Ison ROK211117cforum1

Ms Strelow, who stood aside as Mayor of Rockhampton to run her campaign, enters the market at 7.00.

At Keppel, Labor's Brittany Lauga remains favourite at 1.60 having drifted from 1.33.

The LNP's Peter Blundell is not far off at 2.25, having come in from 3.50 while One Nation man Matt Loth is at 4.00 - in from 12.00.

LNP Keppell candidate Peter Blundell. Steph Allen

Meanwhile, in Mirani Jim Pearce is at 1.55, drifting slightly from 1.50, with the LNP's Kerry Latter staying steady at 3.60 and One Nation's Steve Andrews moving in from 5.50 to 4.50.

The Greens are at 51.00 or longer in all seats.