Books to brewing: Rocky teachers' frothy flavours on tap

Two teachers, Justin Griffin and Nathan Ramm are brewing beer at Saleyards and selling it through the bar.

Two teachers, Justin Griffin and Nathan Ramm are brewing beer at Saleyards and selling it through the bar. Allan Reinikka ROK060618abeer4

TWO Rockhampton Cathedral College teachers have joined forces by swapping textbooks for schooners.

Maths, Science and Religion teacher, Justin Griffin, and Academic Dean of Business and Information Technology and senior Mathematics and computer programming teacher, Nathan Ramm, are the creators behind various craft ales sold through the revamped Saleyards Hotel on Gladstone Road.

Mr Griffin said trading the text books for a mash tun (a brewing vat) wasn't difficult.

"Teaching and brewing are both things I love doing," he said.

Two teachers, Justin Griffin and Nathan Ramm are brewing beer at Saleyards and selling it through the bar. Allan Reinikka ROK060618abeer1

"All the brewing happens after hours and on weekends, which can make for some exhausting weeks when you throw marking and lesson prep on top of it.

"It's great when a student tells me that mum and dad went for lunch at the Saleyards (Hotel) on the weekend and they loved the beers."

The pair currently have eight taps at the hotel, which they rotate their hand-crafted beers through regularly.

READ MORE: Playing the goat pays off for CQ distillery

READ MORE: CQ distillery in high spirits after prestigious win

READ MORE: Sneak peek at Rocky's new bar

At the moment the pair are producing a range of ales from your typical and very popular pale ales and India pale ales to Witbier through to heavier red and dark ales."

Rockhampton-born Mr Ramn said "by offering a varied range of beers on tap we aim to cater to all taste buds".

"We have full flavoured and rich, malty brews, perfect on a cool winter's evening, through to the lighter bodied and more hop-dependent styles with a bitter and aromatic finish," he said,

Mr Ramn said it has taken some trial and error to get the beers right.

"As with all elements of life, you never stop learning," he said.

Dark Promises, brewed by Justin Griffin and Nathan Ramm. Allan Reinikka ROK060618abeer5

"While the science and maths of beer provides the building blocks of recipes, there is no end to the limitless additions and flavour profiles that can be derived from a well planned brew.

"Four ingredients... limitless potential."

And it's an art form that needs to be kept up to date.

"Justin has been a great mentor to me in recent years, as well as plenty of my own primary data collection," Mr Ramn said.

"I read blogs and beer magazines often and take the opportunity to chat with brewers and owners of craft beer establishments on my travels."

The pair both started brewing several years ago.

A friend introduced Mr Ramn to home-brew beer kits 25 years ago and it's been an obsession ever since, he said.

Mount Morgan born and a TCC old boy, Mr Griffin started his home brewing journey as a uni student at CQuniversity about 20 years ago for "the economic benefits".

"Three years ago I got back into it again through my love of craft beer, and was convinced by Justin to purchase some serious equipment and produce my own grain creations," Mr Griffin said.

Two teachers, Nathan Ramm and Justin Griffin are brewing beer at Saleyards and selling it through the bar. Allan Reinikka ROK060618abeer3

Through their connection working at the South Rockhampton school and their love of beer, the dynamic duo were set for success.

"I have known Justin for quite a few years and have had the pleasure of teaching his daughters maths at school," Mr Ramn said.

"Our mutual appreciation of a decent craft beer led us to many brewing sessions together and ultimately this new and very exciting venture."

"Brewing with Nathan is always a laugh.

"We share a love of great beer too, so there's plenty of 'research' that goes into our product.

"The Saleyards Hotel also has a team of excellent people working hard to ensure a great product and memorable experience for the customer."

The pair said they were delighted with their early success.

"We have had wonderful reviews from customers and it's nice to hear positive comments," Mr Ramn said

Two teachers, Justin Griffin and Nathan Ramm are brewing beer at Saleyards and selling it through the bar. Allan Reinikka ROK060618abeer2

"What's been really encouraging is the number of people that have come back to try more, or taste a different style, or bring their friends in to try a beer or two, or even a paddle.

As the craft beer trend is growing, Mr Ramn said it was great to see Rocky keeping up with the trend.

"These sessions have highlighted to me the growing popularity and demand for craft beer in our local region, it makes sense they should have a local product which they are proud to share with friends, enthusiasts and the Rocky region alike."

Having somewhere to share their beers in Rocky is great too.

"It's a sensational feeling to be the first craft brewery in Rockhampton," Mr Griffin said

"With the explosion of craft beers in recent years, I feel it's about time Rocky turned it on for discerning drinkers - and how better to do that than a brewery and distillery all in one."