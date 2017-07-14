25°
Owners of boom Rocky CBD coffee shop reveal plans to sell

Matty Holdsworth
| 14th Jul 2017 8:25 AM Updated: 8:46 AM
TAKE A SHOT: Lachlan McMurtrie and Rory Cremin have put their successful The Two Professors cafe on the market.
TAKE A SHOT: Lachlan McMurtrie and Rory Cremin have put their successful The Two Professors cafe on the market. Allan Reinikka ROK130717a2prof2

FOR three years they brought science and coffee together, creating the perfect brew of small business and bean.

Now The Two Professors is on the market, championed by its many months of CBD success.

With co-owner Rory Cremin heading back to the UK to start an MBA at the Oxford Business School, fellow owner Lachlan McMurtrie says the time to hand over the reins is here.

The three years flew by for the duo, largely down to the sheer enjoyment of what they provided the region.

"I got into this on the back of Rory's interest in coffee. This was always going to be a side venture," Lachlan said.

"So with Rory leading the scene, my end goal was to build it up and make it a success. It just makes sense to sell now, with Rory moving on to greener pastures.

"It has been a resounding success both financially and just in terms of what we have got out of it.

"When you see the new coffee shops opening that are following our lead, it is a compliment really."

 

For Rory, the more hands-on of the pair, it did mean a few sleepless nights, but none that he would change.

"When you go from an employee solely looking after yourself to managing 20 other people it is hard, but you improve, like everything," Rory said.

"It was very eye-opening and this experience has been second to none, learning how a business runs and what is needed to make it work.

"Some people aren't aware of the sacrifices and the work needed."

The Two Professors - which came to existence when the lads purchased Sexie Coffee - would love to see their bread and butter continue to new heights.

They've been well-supported by an army of loyal customers and their coffee supplier, Jasen Barrie at Duckinwilla Roasters.

With a prime William Street location and winning brand name, they believe it would only be fitting for new coffee-loving owners to take a shot.

"We would love to see it continue and it would be sad if it didn't," Rory said.

"There is an enormous amount of goodwill with what we have created here, it gives us a great sense of pride and satisfaction.

"We are looking forward to seeing what new ideas can be brought to this space.

"It would be an ideal place for someone to start up. All the organisational work is done and it is just humming along and running itself.

"The new owners could step away and still turn over good profits each month."

To inquire about the site, phone Andrew Leach at Ray White Rockhampton City or Wayne Perry at Finn Business Sales.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  central queensland coffee rockhampton rockhampton cbd the two professors william st

