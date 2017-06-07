22°
News

Booming CQ business shares secret to success

Leighton Smith
| 7th Jun 2017 8:00 AM
DOING WELL: Norstate Industrial Supplies Managing Director Mick Shore in his showroom.
DOING WELL: Norstate Industrial Supplies Managing Director Mick Shore in his showroom. Allan Reinikka ROK010617anorstat

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TAKE it from Mick Shore, the key to keeping your business alive is not putting all your eggs in one basket.

Rockhampton based Norstate Industrial Supplies services the local and Central Queensland region for welding, fabrication, maintenance supporting the mining and rural sectors.

Since he bought Norstate Industrial Supplies a decade ago, Managing Director Mick Shore has tapped into his 25 years of industry knowledge to skilfully negotiate the economic ups and downs.

Although the present economic climate isn't brilliant, Mick says his business is looking in good shape.

"It's been pretty tough out there for everybody over the last few years with the down turn in the mining industry but you have to be fairly diversified,” Mick said.

"I think you've got to have a good mix these days, it's no good having all your eggs all in one basket.”

He said it was one of the ways to survive, otherwise if you solely concentrated your efforts in one area and they

went quiet, you could get into trouble.

"We don't just target the mines, we also deal quite a bit with the cattle industry and the guys with small crops.

"There's a fair bit of that stuff around this area, a lot of our customers are from that rural market.”

Mick said their biggest sector at the moment is the rural industry largely due to farmers getting a good price for cattle, keeping Norstate busy helping with maintenance projects and building new yards.

"We supply quite a bit of product in that range from welding wires, to welding machines and accessories,” he said.

"We also do a lot of safety apparel, gloves and welding helmets. That market is going well.”

Mick said he was seeing signs of a turn around in the mining sector with engineering and fabrication companies he deals with starting to pick up more work.

"It's good for the area, it spins around to everybody eventually, whether you're dealing direct with the mines of not.”

He's determined to maintain their edge on market by constantly looking to incorporate new strategies and products into his tried and true core product range.

GREAT RANGE: Mick Shore Managing Director of Norstate Industrial Supplies shows off some of his stock.
GREAT RANGE: Mick Shore Managing Director of Norstate Industrial Supplies shows off some of his stock. Allan Reinikka ROK010617anorstat

The business has diversified into a new area where they offer gas cylinders to purchase and swap instead of paying rental - potentially saving his clients hundreds or thousands in rental costs when their gas cylinders are often gathering dust in their sheds.

Another way Mick is leading the way in his field is his phasing in of LPG as a much cheaper and less volatile alternative gas to the acetylene for cutting and heating metal.

"LPG is a fraction of the cost of acetylene and if you have the right gear, it'll perform just as well,” he said.

"A large bottle of acetylene generally will cost you up to $250 a bottle and then you're looking at paying $400 per year in cylinder rent.

"If you use the Harris cutting equipment, you'll get the same heating and cutting with a 9kg BBQ bottle which costs you $25 to fill up and you're not paying rent on it, it's a bit of a no brainer but it's just surprising how many people out there don't know about it.

Mick prides himself with his customer service which has been winning back customers from the internet vending competition by being available not only to demonstrate how his products work, but also to provide after sales service and assistance in times of hardware malfunction.

As a big believer in cooperation, Mick strongly encourages local companies try and work a lot more together to support local businesses because ultimately, it will help the broader community.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  mick shore mining sector norstate industrial supplies rural sector welding

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Could Rocky's second Aldi site be halted over safety fears?

Could Rocky's second Aldi site be halted over safety fears?

Councillors and community air concerns about elements of major complex

Health hazard: Run down GKI resort on notice

BOOM TO BUST: The old GKI resort still stands behind fences erected in 2008 after Tower Holdings bought and then shut the resort.

There have been flooding issues reported on neighbouring properties

Adani jobs: Skills you'll need to find work at mega mine

JOB HUNTING: Plenty of people in Central Queensland will be looking for work with Adani.

Adani's announcement to build mine is a windfall for the region.

Fitzroy River anglers break huge Barra records

GREAT CATCH: Not quite a trophy sized Barramundi but Joe Douglas was happy with his Barra of 820mm while fishing with Hooked Fishing Charters.

2017 season providing bigger and better Barramundi

Local Partners

Fitzroy River anglers break huge Barra records

2017 season providing bigger and better Barramundi

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Adani jobs: Skills you'll need to find work at mega mine

JOB HUNTING: Plenty of people in Central Queensland will be looking for work with Adani.

Adani's announcement to build mine is a windfall for the region.

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

No horsing around in wild west spectacular

The Rooftop Express Wild West Show is expected to thrill audiences at the Rockhampton Heritage Festival, with a show produced specially for the Beef Capital.

Beef Capital to be wowed by Rooftop Express at Heritage Festival

Foxtel Now will entertain kids from $10 a month

FOXTEL will take the fight for online audiences up to its TV rivals, announcing bold new plans for a budget streaming service.

Could Carrie Bickmore take over Hamish & Andy's drive show?

Speculation is mounting Bickmore is being eyed to take over

George and Amal Clooney welcome twins, Ella and Alexander

Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney.

"George is sedated and should recover in a few days"

MOVIE REVIEW: Brian Cox excels with his portrayal of 'grumpy, grunting' Churchill

INTIMATE: Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill is worth seeing for Cox's performance alone.

Auditions open for Wizard of Oz Dorothy role

Do you have what it takes to don the ruby slippers and join the cast of The Wizard of Oz musical?

Producers search for young star to play Dorothy in Wizard of Oz

Coast's very own wonder woman takes on Hollywood

WONDER WOMAN: Buderim woman Erin Bostock played an Amazonian woman in the blockbuster Hollywood film Wonder Woman.

Buderim woman's chance of a lifetime acting in blockbuster film

Laidley's Judah Kelly tipped to win The Voice

TIPPED TO WIN: Judah Kelly belts out Prince hit Purple Rain at the first live performance for the season on The Voice.

The odds are surely in his favour

Privacy, Space and Quality ABOUNDS

307 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $415,000

Secure 930m2 of Blissful, Peace and Quiet - THREE + BEDROOMS, TWO Bathrooms PLUS SIDE ACCESS to Powered shed - Backs onto PEACEFUL creek line RETREAT - SOLAR...

60 Acre Oasis featuring a 3 Bedroom plus Office Family Homestead - Sheds - Fenced and only 5 minutes to Gracemere $779,000.00

123 Murphy Road, Kabra 4702

3 2 5 $779,000.00

Horse - Cattle - Animal lovers? or Privacy seekers - 60 acre property featuring a stunning classic homestead - Machinery Sheds - well fenced into 5 stock proof...

Fantastic First Home or Investment!

10 Laver Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $249,500

This gorgeous weatherboard home is priced to sell with a recently painted exterior, new roof and gutters plus a modern kitchen and bathroom. There is a new deck...

17 Prime Acres in Farnborough $449,000

739 Farnborough Road, Farnborough 4703

4 2 5 $449,000

This great property is situated just past the Farnborough Primary School and General Store. It has been developed as an Organic hobby farm over the years to grow...

CHARACTER HOME REBORN!

5 Henderson Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 3 $261,000

A BEAUTIFUL lifestyle behind the 6 FOOT picket fence. If you like your own PRIVACY & SPACE this 1,113m2 will ATTRACT YOU! - LOVINGLY renovated with not a lot to...

TRIPLEX–CORNER AGNES &amp; ARCHER. UNITS 1,2 &amp; 3 - $540,000 NEGOTIABLE.

1-3/246 Archer Street, The Range 4700

Unit 2 1 1 $540,000

It really is all about Location, Location. Prime real-estate in a prime location. The perfect Renovator and its waiting for that savvy person to take on the...

Owner Wants This SOLD!!!!

19A Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 5 2 1 $264,000

New kitchen, new bathroom plus near new granny flat. Are you looking for that original highset weatherboard home with extra space?? This home has a separate...

Designer Family Home with Gorgeous Sweeping Views

6 Kenmare Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Representing the best value and one of the nicest views Norman Gardens has to offer, we welcome you to 6 Kenmare Court where luxurious design meets space...

Acreage Living With 19 X 9m Of Shed Space!and#8194;and#8194;

68-74 Auton and Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 2 8 Auction

Fancy the idea of oodles of space, a huge shed and a very decent sized home? Then this is the one for you. Situated in The Caves just 25km from the heart of the...

Sparkling in-ground pool and large 1057m2 allotment!!!

335 Irving Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 1 $349,000

If you like a quiet family friendly neighbourhood and the cul-de-sac lifestyle with a park and playground right at the end of your street, 335 Irving Avenue has...

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!