Booming new Rocky business an Aussie first

HANDMADE rodeo and arena clothing stitched with passion are the stand out sellers at Rockhampton exclusive business, Crossdraw.

Store owner, Leanne, opened her new venture last week after always dreaming of owning the brand she loves so much.

Rodeo and arena wear at Crossdraw Rockhampton Shayla Bulloch

"My daughter and I have always worn Crossdraw polos and I just needed to have the store,” she said.

"All my kids rodeo so I know how expensive it is to deck your kids out in the right gear.”

The Rockhampton store is the very first shop front in Australia as the store is primarily online.

Leanne hopes both local and out of town customers will make the trip to buy local, quality gear.

She is passionate about delivering quality rodeo gear out of her store at affordable prices for families.

"My passion is to bring rodeo and arena clothing to the public at great prices. A lot of people buy online for this gear so having a shop in town is great.”

Crossdraw stocks a range of Western wear and gear, fashion tops, jeans, rodeo gear and hand made arena shirts.

"All our arena shirts are hand made with passion by a family seamstress, so they're all one off. You won't find another one like it,” she said.

Crossdraw is located on 22 Upper Dawson Rd.