BOOMING RIGHT HAND: How Larter landed first boxing victory

HARD HITTING: Attila Boxing Academy coach Attila Kovacs with masters boxer Nick Larter return to Bundaberg winners after the weekend's fight.

Bundaberg's Nick Larter has found his feet in the ring, bringing home a victory from his first competitive bout on the weekend.

His coach Attila Kovacs said the newcomer dominated the fight; putting an eight-count on his opponent in the first and second round before the fight was stopped.

After months of training, Larter said a "good booming right hand" got his opponent right on the nose and "rocked him".

He said the experience was completely different to sparring and while his legs felt like rubber stepping into the ring, he floated out.

A local barrister by day, Larter took up boxing for a fitness nearly 18 months ago and has since dropped about 20kg.

Few people can say they've scheduled their first fight for the Valentine's Day weekend, but Bundaberg barrister Nick Larter is one.

While Larter had quite the crowd cheering him on, Kovacs removed any external pressure by saying that you don't fight for anyone but yourself.

Larter said his opponent was a "nice bloke" and the whole event was filled with goodwill and sportsmanship.

"It's not violence for violence sake, it's not thuggishness, it's not brutality," he said.

"It's just trying to do your best with the skills you've got.

"Perform like a ballerina that's throwing really heavy punches - it's an art."

Bundaberg's Nick Larter taking in his first fight and first win.

Enjoying his first fight, it won't be the last.

"You can't describe the experience to anyone who hasn't been through it, but it is just one of the most unbelievable things you can do in your life," Larter said.

"Just to say you've done it and been through it and come out the other side.

"I can't wait to do it again - I'll always be chasing that dragon I reckon."

Larter's next fight will be in Bundaberg on April 17 through the club's competition.

