Boon for surfers as Oma whips up waves

SURF'S UP: Surf champion Pat Eastwood says the swells on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the best locals have seen for years.

SURF'S UP: Surf champion Pat Eastwood says the swells on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the best locals have seen for years. Contributed

IT WILL be tools down for avid surfers this week with swell predicted to hit the Capricorn Coast with a vengeance, courtesy of cyclone Oma hovering off the west coast of Vanuatu about 14000km from Australia - and Livingstone councillor and surf champion Pat Eastwood will be right there amongst it.

Cr Eastwood said the promise of the best waves the coast has seen for a very long time is super exciting for surfing enthusiasts.

"We should get the brunt of it on Wednesday and Thursday if weather forecasts are to be believed, and with light winds the conditions will be perfect right up and down the coast,” Cr Eastwood said.

"I surfed Farnborough on Sunday and it was pretty solid. It is due to smooth out for a couple of days, then on Wednesday the swell should be big enough for surfers of all levels of skill to catch a few waves anywhere between The Big Dune at Farnborough Beach through to Emu Park.

"The nature of a cyclone is always a little unpredictable but this one is supposed to wander down the coast before dissipating.

"We haven't had a good season for surfing this year due to a lot of high wind gusts, so surfers are really looking forward to hitting the waves.”

Cr Eastwood said the only downside to the perfect surfing conditions would be the 5m-high tides, which meant you could forget about driving down the beach.

"My suggestion is getting out there really early in the morning or late in the afternoon for the best action, and keep an eye on the weather updates,” he said.

"The weather served up a couple of good days last week for surfing, like an entree. Now we are ready for the main course this week.”

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that large and powerful surf conditions on Tuesday evening, Wednesday and Thursday could be hazardous for activities such as crossing bars by boat and rock fishing.

Surf report

Wednesday, February 20

Winds: South to southeasterly 15-20 knots tending east to southeasterly late afternoon.

Seas: 1.5m.

Swell: Easterly to southeasterly about 1-1.5m inshore, 2m offshore.