Boost for PCYC driving mentor program

JESSICA Allen didn't know how to get her 100 hours clocked up to get her licence.

She couldn't go driving with her family because she didn't have her own car and she couldn't afford lessons with a driving school either.

The young local was stuck between a rock and a hard place until she came across Rockhampton Police-Citizens Youth Club program Braking the Cycle.

pcyc driver training: PCYC driver training

Now other young drivers like Jessica will have the chance to get their licence, with the program being awarded funding by the Palaszczuk government.

The PCYC has scored more than $440,000 to deliver the driver training program, which pairs volunteer instructors with learner drivers so they can get ready to sit the driver's licence test, for free.

The new funding takes the pressure of the PCYC, with the organisation no longer having to self-fund the program.

After running for four years, the program has resulted in more than 100 drivers successfully obtaining their licence.

Sergeant Greg Jones, branch manager of the Rockhampton PCYC, said drivers for the program were selected through an interview process, which allowed them to understand what hindered locals from obtaining a licence.

"This funding allows us to expand our program. Previously we only had one car, that limited the amount of young people we could fit in a day, so now we can have another vehicle in the fleet and more mentors and more young people driving,” Sgt Jones said.

"It doesn't cost anything and it's a great way to legitimately get up your 100 hours.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said it was a game-changing program that had helped local youths secure jobs and apprenticeships.

"PCYC's Braking the Cycle aims to not only empower young people to get their licence but also to break the cycle of welfare, unemployment and antisocial behaviour,” Ms Lauga said.

"Many jobs require a driver's licence to complete everyday tasks at work.

"We know young people can sometimes struggle to get the 100 hours under their learner's licence required to comply with their driver's licence, so this program is all about giving those young people the opportunity to accrue those hours under the guidance of mentors who are volunteers from the community.

"I can't speak highly enough of this program and the opportunities it provides for kids in the Central Queensland region and across Queensland,” Ms Lauga said.