Boost relationship with your child by exercise

Owner and trainer Hayley Mabin is offering people to train with their children.

Owner and trainer Hayley Mabin is offering people to train with their children.

FITNESS and fun will form the foundations of a new class starting at New Beginnings Personal Training next month — the workout is designed for parents to get fit and have fun with their children while at the same time providing a boost to their parent-child relationship.

Owner and trainer Hayley Mabin said the focus would be on the parents and children getting fit together.

She said she believed it was important to model healthy behaviour and “sometimes modelling a behaviour is better than talking about it”.

Mrs Mabin — who has created the classes for children aged 11 and older — said that if a child or teenager incorporated exercise into their daily routine, there was more chance they would carry the healthy habit into their adult life.

She said that while children would eventually learn that exercise was good for overall health, she was aiming to keep the classes focused on enjoyment.

“Then exercise just becomes a habit just like brushing your teeth — you move your body on a regular basis and it feels good.”

She said the classes would allow parents to enjoy being active with their child.

“They can come in and both work on their health and fitness together and hopefully work on their relationships as well.

“We see a lot couples who come to classes together and you see their relationships blooming, so I am hoping to see that with the families as well.

“It’s about teaching the children that exercise just makes you feel better.”

She said the classes would also build on physical strength which would help with injury prevention for sport, posture, helping young people understand how their bodies move as well as building confidence in themselves.

“Exercise can be a huge help in keeping your mind healthier and becoming more positive.”

A flow-on benefit, Mrs Mabin said, was that as children grew up, they would continue to maintain the healthy habit of exercise which would be good for their mental and physical health as an adult.

The one-hour classes at 3.30pm every Wednesday, will teach correct form and will include options for people’s abilities and fitness levels.

“I want to focus on the happy and fun side of exercise so that it doesn’t feel like a chore,” Mrs Mabin said.

Class numbers will be limited, and bookings can be made on 0449550471 or email admin@newbeginningspt.com.au