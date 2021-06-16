Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The national minimum wage has risen by just 49 cents an hour, the Fair Work Commission has ruled after wading through submissions from employers and other bodies for this year’s review.
The national minimum wage has risen by just 49 cents an hour, the Fair Work Commission has ruled after wading through submissions from employers and other bodies for this year’s review.
News

Boost to minimum wage

by Rebecca Le May
16th Jun 2021 4:06 PM | Updated: 4:28 PM

The national minimum wage has risen by just 49 cents an hour, the Fair Work Commission has ruled after wading through submissions from employers and other bodies for this year’s review.

The previous rate was $19.84 per hour, or $753.80 per 38-hour week, before tax.

The FWC determined on Wednesday to lift the national minimum wage to $20.33 per hour, or $772.60 per week, up 2.46 per cent.

Modern award minimum wages will be increased by 2.5 per cent.

“We have decided that the adjustment to modern award minimum wages will flow through to junior employees, employees to whom training arrangements apply in modern awards, including the rates under the National Training Wage Schedule, employees with disability and piece rates,” the commission said.

More to come

Originally published as Boost to minimum wage

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tragedy inspires radio identity to join water campaign

        Premium Content Tragedy inspires radio identity to join water campaign

        News “People think it’s like the movies and you will see someone waving for help but in fact it’s silent and you won’t know if you aren’t watching.”

        CQ road closed as trailer slips off car

        Premium Content CQ road closed as trailer slips off car

        News The incident occurred about 11.30am on Wednesday.

        Ridgelands school kids gearing up for iconic campdraft

        Premium Content Ridgelands school kids gearing up for iconic campdraft

        News There will be four days of camping, food and drinks service, as well as...

        Teen hospitalised after crashing on CQ road

        Premium Content Teen hospitalised after crashing on CQ road

        News Paramedics took him to Rockhampton Hospital following the incident.