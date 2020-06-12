Menu
Boost your tax return this financial year

12th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
IT SEEMS all of a sudden June is upon us, and with June comes time to do your tax return!

This year has been filled with uncertainty, and there is no question about it; it’s been tough for everyone. One thing is for sure, tax time is just around the corner, and there’s no better time to help RACQ Capricorn Rescue continue to be there for Central Queensland 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Now, more than ever RACQ Capricorn Rescue needs the support of our local community to help keep us flying. Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a difference and will help us to continue our lifesaving work, providing support to the people of Central Queensland.

Boost your tax return this year by making a tax-deductible donation of $2 or more before June 30, 2020. Together as a community, we will get through this difficult time, stronger and more connected than ever before!

Donations can be made through our website or over the phone. Visit chrs.org.au/donate/credit-card/ or call (07) 4922 9093 to make a lifesaving contribution.

