'Booster breaks' could help burnt-out FIFO workers

Geoff Egan
| 22nd Feb 2017 12:00 PM
The Caval Ridge Mine is staffed entirely by FIFO workers.
The Caval Ridge Mine is staffed entirely by FIFO workers. Lee Constable

BOOSTER breaks could help prevent fly-in, fly-out workers burning out and becoming emotionally drained over long periods onsite, a new study has found.

A Deakin University study, published in the Australian Journal of Psychology on Wednesday, suggested FIFO workers needed increased autonomy and scheduled "booster breaks" when they were most likely to be emotionally exhausted.

Booster breaks are 10-15 minute breaks during a shift where a worker will take part in meditation or physical activities such as stretching to help reduce job stress and sedentary behaviour.

The study required 52 FIFO workers to fill out online diaries after every three days onsite. It is the first research into how long FIFO shifts impact the mental wellbeing of workers.

Report authors Simon Albrecht and Jeromy Anglim found the diaries showed the workers became more burnt out as their shifts progressed.

"The results therefore suggest that if FIFO employees perceive their day-level workload is too heavy, do not feel they have enough time to competently complete their daily work, or if they feel they have to suppress their true feelings and portray themselves as being more positive than they actually feel, they will be more likely to experience exhaustion on a daily basis," the report said.

"The study highlighted the relevance of job resources and job demands in understanding engagement and burnout in the FIFO working context."

The researchers said employers should allow FIFO workers more autonomy and suggested introducing booster breaks to help them manage stress and workload.

"The results suggest that providing FIFO employees with significant control and discretion over their work processes on a day-to-day basis will likely result in them feeling energised, enthusiastic, and motivated to do a good job for the organisation," the report said.

"With respect to the day-level influence of workload and emotional demands on day-level emotional exhaustion, organisations might, for example, look into the possibility of providing opportunities to take scheduled work or booster breaks, and timing such breaks for when FIFO employees are most likely to be experiencing emotional exhaustion."

ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  booster breaks deakin university fifo fly in fly out psychology research

Health Minster says he'll make 'no apologies' for your waiting time at ED if you should be seeing a GP

WARNING: 'If you've got a garden, you're going to have a snake'

Rockhampton snake catcher Ben Hansen. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Rocky snake catcher called out to multiple cases daily

BREAKING: Huge Aussie music duo coming to CQ

The audience during Peking Duk's show.

Australian music duo announce Rockhampton and Gladstone shows.

New Rocky boat ramp lands $1.5M boost

The funding will provide for 45 new car and boat trailer parks

CQ Hospitals: 15 most ridiculous reasons people visited ED

Health Minster says he'll make 'no apologies' for your waiting time at ED if you should be seeing a GP

Weather makes for perfect time to learn to sail in Keppel Bay

HUGE SUCCESS: There was no stopping the Start Sailing course participants in Keppel Bay over the weekend.

Young and old learn sailing skills

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Bliss N Eso announce tribute show for stuntman

AUSSIE hip hop outfit Bliss N Eso have announced they will play a tribute show for the stuntman killed during the filming of their music video.

MOVIE REVIEW: Trainspotting sequel as good as original

Ewen Bremner in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

Director Danny Boyle proves sequels can be done well.

How Karl Stefanovic's wife, kids found out about girlfriend

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough after their day on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Pictures splashed across tabloid were shock to family

WATCH: Toowoomba opera hopeful's incredible voice

Kaitlyn Orange attends Opera Queensland auditions at Empire Theatres for Opera at Jimbour, Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Opera hopefuls vie for parts in performance at Jimbour House

MKR turns spiteful in suddendeath elimination

Alyse and Matt battled Josh and Amy in a spiteful elimination cook-off.

Bottom of the ladder faces off in spiteful sudden-death cook-off.

Jilted Married At First Sight groom rejected again

Is Married at First Sight groom's second chance over already?

