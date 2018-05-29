Boosting indigenous educational outcomes

YESTERDAY a national forum in Brisbane focused on developing strategies to improve the educational outcomes of indigenous students.

Director of CQUniversity's Centre for Regional Advancement of Learning, Equity, Access & Participation, Denise Wood co-presented at the event which aimed to address the gap between policy and implementation when it came to learning.

Professor Wood said there had been significant progress in recent years, however the participation rate of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in higher education remained below parity, with the exception of universities located in regional areas.

"This is concerning given we also know that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with a Bachelor degree have an employment rate comparable to that for non-Indigenous Australians with the same level of qualifications,” she said.

"This forum is the culmination of a three-year project that has investigated the factors that impact on the higher education outcomes of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and the policy implications for the higher education sector.

"The forum is timely as we celebrate National Reconciliation Week across Australia as it provides an opportunity for educators and equity practitioners to reflect on the broader policy context and what we have learned from the findings of the five participating universities that can be applied in practice to improve the education outcomes of our Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.”

Professor Wood presented the forum for around 40 participants in conjunction with her former CQUni colleague Professor Bronwyn Fredericks, who is now Pro Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous Engagement) at the University of Queensland.

"It's exciting to see the coming together of the work done in different jurisdictions and the gathering of like-minded people committed to improving Indigenous education outcomes,” Professor Fredericks said.

"I know this type of practical research and the ongoing commitment to advocacy can lead to improved policy that can work towards closing the gap in education disparity.”