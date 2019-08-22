Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dr Denise Wood will lead a seminar on Friday about rural opportunities for migrant women
Dr Denise Wood will lead a seminar on Friday about rural opportunities for migrant women contributed
News

Boosting opportunities for migrant women in regional Qld

22nd Aug 2019 11:00 AM

A new project is being launched to provide more inclusive workplaces and employment opportunities for migrant women in regional Queensland.

The project - a collaboration between CQUniversity and the Central Queensland Multicultural Association (CQMA) - will be launched at CQUni Rockhampton North at 2:00 pm in room 2.23 on the second level of the library (Building 10) on Friday, 23 August.

It seeks to improve skills and knowledge recognition of women from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds in Central Queensland.

Led by CQUniversity academics Professor Denise Wood AM and Dr José van den Akker, and Dawn Hay from CQMA, the project seeks to identify the enablers and barriers to employing women from diverse backgrounds and to help employers develop more inclusive strategies.

"This collaborative project aims to address the demonstrated need to provide more inclusive workplaces and employment opportunities for migrant women in regional Queensland," Professor Wood says.

"In partnership with employers and CALD women, CQUniversity and CQMA will create a participatory model whereby all stakeholders work together to develop appropriate strategies to actively support migrants, refugees, employers and the wider community."

The project is funded by the Queensland Department of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs.

cqma cquniversity migrant support
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    DREAM ELOPEMENT: CQ vendors combine forces for love

    premium_icon DREAM ELOPEMENT: CQ vendors combine forces for love

    News Five Rocks the perfect backdrop for the romantic occasion

    • 22nd Aug 2019 10:00 AM
    Integrity crisis: MP’s stay in Chinese developer’s home

    premium_icon Integrity crisis: MP’s stay in Chinese developer’s home

    News ­Keppel MP Brittany Lauga at centre of new row

    'Disbelief': Biloela family loses final plea for asylum

    premium_icon 'Disbelief': Biloela family loses final plea for asylum

    News A Tamil family is facing imminent deportation.

    Yeppoon students rip up the track at popular school comp

    premium_icon Yeppoon students rip up the track at popular school comp

    News The kids train three afternoons a week all year for the comp