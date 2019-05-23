Booyah graduate speaks about respect

Cody Griffin spoke at Rockhampton's Project Booyah graduation on behalf of the ten young men who graduated this term.

"Before Booyah I was trying to get a job and spending time at the skate park and sitting at home during the days,” he said.

"I decided to come to Booyah because I thought it could open a lot of opportunities for me.

"While on Booyah I have learned a lot about self-respect, a more open mind to problem solving and a sense of responsibility.”

Booyah, which translates to joy or triumph, is a police-run leadership and mentor program which promotes resilience training and decision making.

It provides its participants with employability skills through a range of vocational training opportunities.

"I will get my Cert. II in hospitality and Cert II. in work skills; there is no way I would have been able to get these certificates without the Booyah project,” said Cody.

"It has shown me a lot about workplace health and safety and indigenous people, as well as setting goals.

"It's taught me where to work on stuff and how to follow through with things.”

He is looking for work in the hospitality industry as a bar attendant or in a pub and looks forward to becoming a manager of a bar or a club one day.

"I really want to thank all the Booyah staff - Clare, Bill, Randall, Sam, Tahlia and Joe - and all the boys for staying by each other's sides throughout it all.”