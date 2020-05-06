Boozy art classes move online amid COVID-19 closures

ART TIME: Michelle Tuite and Mercedes Ceballos took part in the first online Palette and Plonk class.

AN EMERALD-based art and wine night has restarted amid coronavirus restrictions and is available from the comfort of your own home.

The weekly Palettes and Plonk classes have been a hit since they started at Emerald’s Open Your Art.

When owner Nikki Pickering was forced to close the shop due to coronavirus restrictions, the classes, along with children’s activities had to stop.

However, on Saturday night, computer screens lit up and paint hit the canvas as local artist Loretta Horn led the first Palette and Plonk online session.

“It was really successful, it was really fun. So much better than we expected,” Ms Pickering said.

About 40 participants tuned in to the Zoom session, with people joining from Tieri, Rockhampton and Kingaroy.

BRUSHING UP: Sally Hansen painting at the first online Palette and Plonk class.

Rather than the usual adults only event, Ms Pickering said parents and children were involved, friends did it together and one couple used it as “date night”.

“It was really nice because we don’t usually involve children but this time they could get involved as well,” she said.

She also created a few little Palette and Plonk packs for people who didn’t have their own materials at home, with a canvas, some paints and brushes.

“It definitely opens our business up to a broader audience,” Ms Pickering said.

“We did have a couple of requests to post them and this way people across the region can be involved.”

She has also started creating YouTube videos for children who are missing their usual lessons and as a way to keep them busy at home.

“I’ve been loving it,” Ms Pickering said.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for years and now I have.

“The thing I love about this situation is it helps you come up with more creative solutions. I love the challenge of it.”

With the store expected to be closed until June, the next online Palette and Plonk evening will be held on May 23. Keep an eye out on the Open Your Art Facebook page for more information.