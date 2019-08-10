Boozy clue could be key to croc head theft

This crocodile's head was stolen from Koorana Crocodile Farm in June.

A BOOZY State of Origin party could hold the key to solving the theft of a crocodile's head from a popular Central Queensland tourist venue.

Koorana Crocodile Farm put out a call a week ago asking for the public's help to solve the unusual June 4 crime, but as of yesterday no information had come to hand.

"Someone's probably had a pretty good State of Origin party,” the farm's owner John Lever said as he revealed the croc head thieves had also hand-picked a $5000 booty of alcohol during the break-in, which happened the night before the Maroons downed the Blues 18-14 at Suncorp Stadium.

Mr Lever said CCTV footage had shown two men wearing hazchem suits (chemical protective clothing) and gloves, filling up a bin with bottles of spirits and UDL cans before carrying it off.

The duo also escaped with Blacky's head (pictured), another crocodile's skull, as well as tourist merchandise including hat bands and key rings.

Blacky was a croc caught by National Parks and Wildlife Service rangers at Cape Flattery in north Queensland.

"All up, they (thieves) have taken about $20,000 worth of stuff,” Mr Lever said.

"They took bottles of rum, scotch and southern comfort and the same UDLs, but they left some of the more fancy liquor.”

Mr Lever said Koorana had handed the CCTV vision over to the police.

Yesterday a Morning Bulletin request to obtain this vision was unsuccessful, with police saying it would not be released at this point and that the investigation was ongoing.

Koorana Crocodile Farm made international headlines last month after revealing that a metal bone plate and six screws had been found in the stomach of Koorana's resident 4.7m crocodile, MJ, during an autopsy.

The plate find became a police matter following reports the item may be linked to missing persons' cold cases in north Queensland.

Anyone with information on the croc head theft should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.