Border excuse an ‘insult to our intelligence’

IT'S now getting ridiculous. No, it's actually a heart-breaking train wreck that exposes a government way out of its depth.

How can the Palaszczuk Government possibly say "it does not admit'' that businesses in Queensland have suffered financial hardship because of the ongoing border closure?

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told State Parliament on May 19 that the state's tourism industry had been dealt a "crippling blow'' during the pandemic that was "absolutely heart breaking to witness''.

Well, things haven't got any better since the premier made those remarks.

In fact, it's well established, that the economy and job losses have got decidedly worse, particularly in tourism, primarily because Queensland is not allowing interstate visitors to holiday.

This is despite medical advice from the Commonwealth that there is no valid reason for border closures and there hasn't been an active case in NSW for a week.

Now, for lawyers to argue in the High Court that the border closure is not causing financial hardship for those who rely on tourism - pubs, clubs, restaurants, theme parks, taxis .. should we go on - is actually an insult to our intelligence.

Blind Freddy can see that allowing interstate visitors back into Queensland will help save jobs and livelihoods.

The horse has bolted. Ms Palasazczuk says she won't even address border closures again until June 30.

How many thousands of jobs will go by the wayside between now and then?

This latest judicial development is a slap in the face for the many thousands of people impacted by the border closure.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk refuses to open the border. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

It follows the Black Lives Matter protest march debacle, which showed there are rules for some and rules for others during this pandemic.

The fact that Ms Palaszczuk thanked marchers for social distancing - when they clearly did not - again highlights the alternative reality our leaders are living during this crisis.

Keeping the borders closed amounts to the longest political suicide note in Queensland history. Make no mistake, this will hurt Labor at the ballot box.

The fact that the government is sending lawyers into the High Court to argue that it's not hurting people financially reeks of arrogance and desperation.

After doing the right thing, flattening the curve and praying for an early return to normality, Queenslanders are now being treated like mugs.

It defies logic. It defies common sense. It is pure madness.

Now that's heart-breaking.

The border closure is hurting businesses, it has been claimed in the high court. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Originally published as Border excuse an 'insult to our intelligence'