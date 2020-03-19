Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Authorities have boarded a 40m yacht at Stokes Hill Wharf, which is understood to have arrived unannounced, before handing the crew face masks
Authorities have boarded a 40m yacht at Stokes Hill Wharf, which is understood to have arrived unannounced, before handing the crew face masks
Crime

Border Force board luxury yacht in Darwin Harbour

by WILL ZWAR
19th Mar 2020 6:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIAN authorities have boarded a 40m yacht at Stokes Hill Wharf, which is understood to have arrived unannounced, before handing crew members face masks.

Three or four deckhands were on the boat when authorities approached the boat.

The NT News understands authorities attempted to board the vessel with a large gangplank but the low tide meant they had to board from a rubber ducky.

Border Force and Biosecurity officers aboard the superyacht Platinum (Freemantle), Darwin Harbour.
Border Force and Biosecurity officers aboard the superyacht Platinum (Freemantle), Darwin Harbour.

Two members of Australian Border Force boarded the yacht wearing face masks while an Australian biosecurity staff member waited on the wharf in her car.

The crew were told to remain on the boat until further notice.

Border Force have been contacted for comment.

 

Originally published as Border Force board luxury yacht in Darwin Harbour

coronaviruspromo
australian border force coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CORONAVIRUS: A slip of the Minister's tongue but no CQ case

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: A slip of the Minister's tongue but no CQ case

        Health CQ seemingly a 'safe haven' as Queensland Health confirms 50 new cases in other parts of state

        Teen injected with ice thought brain was ‘frying’

        premium_icon Teen injected with ice thought brain was ‘frying’

        Crime Woman who injected teen with ice released early from jail

        GALLERY: 100+ class photos of CQ's 2020 Prep students

        premium_icon GALLERY: 100+ class photos of CQ's 2020 Prep students

        News Scroll through the gallery to try and find your little one.

        Will Yeppoon Lagoon stay open?

        premium_icon Will Yeppoon Lagoon stay open?

        News THE council has provided an update on the situation with Yeppoon Lagoon amid the...